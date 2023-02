England have won both games in Arnold Clark Cup

Belgium also have 100% record

England v Belgium

Wednesday 22 February, 19:45

We'll switch to England's Euros-winning women's side now, as they prepare to face Belgium in the Arnold Clark Cup. The Lionesses have already beaten South Korea 4-0 and Italy 2-1 in this competition, and they wrap up the group against Belgium.

England boss Sarina Wiegman has been experimenting in this competition, and while she used Rachel Daly as a left-back throughout the Euros, the player was regularly playing as a striker at club level. Daly spearheaded the England attack against Italy, and scored a match-winning brace. Skipper Leah Williamson was on the bench, Ellie Roebuck played in goal instead of Mary Earps, and there were starts for Laura Coombs, Katie Robinson and Maya Le Tissier.

Belgium have won both of their games 2-1, with the excellent Tessa Wullaert in both matches so far. Belgium lost 3-0 to England in a pre-Euros friendly, and in the World Cup qualifiers they were dumped out by Portugal after finishing second in their qualifying group behind Norway.

I fancy England to win this and maintain their 100% record, but don't be surprised if Wiegman's experimentation leads to a few gaps at the back. I'll back England to win and both teams to score on the Sportsbook at 15/8. Belgium found the net in their last five internationals, while England have managed just three clean sheets in their last six games.