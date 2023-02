Bet 1: Back Man City @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 GMT

RB Leipzig won the final four games of their group to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League, but they have drawn Man City, and even at home, I think they will lose.

The visitors were held by Nottingham Forest in the league at the weekend, but they are more than capable of turning it back on, and they should benefit from a more open game.

The Germans won't just shut up shop, and that will suit Pep Guardiola's side, so even with a home leg to come, I expect a City win tonight.

Bet 2: Back Inter @ 7/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Both Inter and Porto are in good form, with plenty of wins and not many defeats of late.

The Italians were drawn in this year's group of death, but they qualified with Bayern, at the expense of Barcelona. They won't be winning Serie A this season, given Napoli's dominance, but they do at least lead the chasing pack.

Porto are also second in their domestic league, but that of course isn't as strong as Serie A. After losing their opening two Champions League group games, they won four on the bounce to pip Club Brugge to the top spot.

History tells us that they will fall short at this level though, and I can't see them getting a first leg result at the San Siro.

Bet 3: Back Bolton @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 GMT

We finish in the EFL Trophy, with the second semi-final featuring Accrington Stanley and Bolton.

The winners of this tie will face Plymouth in a Wembley final, so we can rest assured that both managers will take it very seriously when picking their team tonight.

They are both League One clubs, but Bolton are up in fourth place, with Accrington down in 21st.

When they met here in the league in October, it was the visitors who ran out 3-2 winners, an Bolton also beat them in the meeting prior to that, back in April of last year.