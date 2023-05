Mark O'Haire backs unders in Milan v Inter

Opta stats point to tight and cagey contest



Mark O'Haire says: "Milan and Inter have met four times previously in European competition with the Rossoneri boasting an unbeaten record in continental competition against their city rivals (W2-D2-L0).

"This season the duo have crossed swords three times with AC winning the first fixture before suffering back-to-back defeats without scoring against the Nerazzurri.

"Milan have conceded a solitary goal across their last six Champions League outings, yet the Rossoneri have faced 86 shots and an Expected Goals (xG) figure of 6.80 during that sequence.

"Nevertheless, Stefano Pioli's posse ousted Napoli last time out, and have recorded a reasonable W5-D3-L3 when facing off against top-seven Serie A sides this term.

"Inter impressed in the group-stages and have since overcome Portuguese giants Porto and Benfica to set-up this final-four tie...

"The magnitude of the match, the sizzling rivalry and the pressure of playing in front of an expectant sold-out San Siro should ensure we're in for a tight and competitive contest. It's hard to imagine this match escalating into a high-scoring shootout."

Andy Schooler says: "On the Inter side, Federico Dimarco loves to get forward from wing-back and he's managed a shot in 31 of his 34 club starts this season. Both starts against Milan produced 2+ shots. We'll take the safer option and go 1+.

"On the Milan left, expect Theo Hernandez to get forward plenty - and that could spell trouble for Denzel Dumfries. The Dutchman was one of the leading foulers at the World Cup and his numbers have been strong for Inter this season too.

"Dumfries has landed the 2+ fouls bet in his last three Champions League away games and with Hernandez being Milan's most-fouled player, he can do so again.... A four-legged Bet Builder pays out at 6/1 and looks worth a try."

The Opta Stat: "Milan have only conceded one goal in their last six matches in the UEFA Champions League, with that lone strike coming in the 93rd minute against Napoli last time out. Across the six games, they've faced 86 shots, 27 shots on target and have an xG against of 6.8, despite only conceding one goal.

"However, rivals Internazionale have kept a clean sheet in six of their 10 matches in the UEFA Champions League this season, while they've never previously managed seven in a single campaign in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League."

Paul Robinson says: "There hasn't been a Milan Derby this big for quite some time, and I am expecting this first leg to be a low-scoring affair.

"Both of these teams are in good form, although Inter definitely hold the edge in that department having won five on the bounce in all competitions.

"AC Milan hold a longer unbeaten run though - nine matches since their last loss - and they conceded just four goals during that period.

"When these two teams last met in February it finished with just a single goal, and while that ended a three game streak of Over 2.5 goals in Milan derbies, given the enormity of this tie, we should be in for another tight match."

Kevin Hatchard says: "We'll take a rare trip to Chile, because there's a fascinating clash tonight between early leaders Cobresal and O'Higgins, and I fancy we'll be royally entertained.

"Cobresal have just suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to Audax Italiano, but they have won five and drawn one of their six home games, and they are top of the league by a point. They are the league's top scorers, with 26 goals rattled in across 12 matches so far.

"O'Higgins, named after the club's founder Bernardo O'Higgins, are seven points off the top. The 2014 Apertura champions have won four, drawn four and lost four so far. The one bit of consistency is their goalscoring on the road - they have scored in every away game so far.

"Cobresal have seen both teams find the net in eight of their 12 league games, and they have only drawn a blank once. I think 1.82 for Both Teams To Score is a fair price."