<h1 class="entry_header__title">Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-10">10 May 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> "2023-05-10T11:51:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Get our experts' best bets for Wednesday as the second Champions League semi-final gets underway with a Milanese derby first leg... Mark O'Haire backs unders in Milan v Inter Get a super San Siro Bet Builder at 6/1 Opta stats point to tight and cagey contest Milan v Inter: Go low on goals in San Siro showdown Milan [3.25] v Inter [2.58], the Draw [3.2]20:00Live on BT Sport Extra Mark O'Haire says: "Milan and Inter have met four times previously in European competition with the Rossoneri boasting an unbeaten record in continental competition against their city rivals (W2-D2-L0). "This season the duo have crossed swords three times with AC winning the first fixture before suffering back-to-back defeats without scoring against the Nerazzurri. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/ac-milan-vs-inter-milan/966366/"] "Milan have conceded a solitary goal across their last six Champions League outings, yet the Rossoneri have faced 86 shots and an Expected Goals (xG) figure of 6.80 during that sequence. "Nevertheless, Stefano Pioli's posse ousted Napoli last time out, and have recorded a reasonable W5-D3-L3 when facing off against top-seven Serie A sides this term. "Inter impressed in the group-stages and have since overcome Portuguese giants Porto and Benfica to set-up this final-four tie... "The magnitude of the match, the sizzling rivalry and the pressure of playing in front of an expectant sold-out San Siro should ensure we're in for a tight and competitive contest. It's hard to imagine this match escalating into a high-scoring shootout." Back Under 2.0 &amp; Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.87 Wednesday Football Tips: 6/1 Bet Builder for UCL semi Andy Schooler says: "On the Inter side, Federico Dimarco loves to get forward from wing-back and he's managed a shot in 31 of his 34 club starts this season. Both starts against Milan produced 2+ shots. We'll take the safer option and go 1+. "On the Milan left, expect Theo Hernandez to get forward plenty - and that could spell trouble for Denzel Dumfries. The Dutchman was one of the leading foulers at the World Cup and his numbers have been strong for Inter this season too. "Dumfries has landed the 2+ fouls bet in his last three Champions League away games and with Hernandez being Milan's most-fouled player, he can do so again.... A four-legged Bet Builder pays out at 6/1 and looks worth a try." Back Saelemaekers 2+ shots, DiMarco 1+ shot, Dumfries 2+ fouls &amp; Inter most corners @ 6.99 Champions League Opta Stats: Back defences to dominate first leg The Opta Stat: "Milan have only conceded one goal in their last six matches in the UEFA Champions League, with that lone strike coming in the 93rd minute against Napoli last time out. Across the six games, they've faced 86 shots, 27 shots on target and have an xG against of 6.8, despite only conceding one goal. "However, rivals Internazionale have kept a clean sheet in six of their 10 matches in the UEFA Champions League this season, while they've never previously managed seven in a single campaign in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League." Back under 1.5 goals @ 3.0 The Daily Acca: From the Champions League to Brazil Paul Robinson says: "There hasn't been a Milan Derby this big for quite some time, and I am expecting this first leg to be a low-scoring affair. "Both of these teams are in good form, although Inter definitely hold the edge in that department having won five on the bounce in all competitions. "AC Milan hold a longer unbeaten run though - nine matches since their last loss - and they conceded just four goals during that period. "When these two teams last met in February it finished with just a single goal, and while that ended a three game streak of Over 2.5 goals in Milan derbies, given the enormity of this tie, we should be in for another tight match." Back Under 2.5 Goals in Milan v Inter, Internacional to Win, and Over 2.5 Goals in RB Bragantino v America MG @ Odds Boost 6.0 Football Bet of the Day: Attacks in Chile to warm up Cobresal [1.95] v O'Higgins [4.2], the Draw [3.7]23:00 Kevin Hatchard says: "We'll take a rare trip to Chile, because there's a fascinating clash tonight between early leaders Cobresal and O'Higgins, and I fancy we'll be royally entertained. "Cobresal have just suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to Audax Italiano, but they have won five and drawn one of their six home games, and they are top of the league by a point. They are the league's top scorers, with 26 goals rattled in across 12 matches so far. "O'Higgins, named after the club's founder Bernardo O'Higgins, are seven points off the top. The 2014 Apertura champions have won four, drawn four and lost four so far. The one bit of consistency is their goalscoring on the road - they have scored in every away game so far. "Cobresal have seen both teams find the net in eight of their 12 league games, and they have only drawn a blank once. I think 1.82 for Both Teams To Score is a fair price." Back BTTS in Cobresal v O'Higgins @ 1.82", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lautaro Martinez Inter.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lautaro Martinez Inter.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lautaro Martinez Inter.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Max Liu", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max_liu" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lautaro Martinez Inter.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lautaro Martinez Inter.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lautaro Martinez Inter.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lautaro Martinez Inter.728x410.jpg <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Inter are the favourites to win their Champions League first leg Milan derby</figcaption> sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-12-100523-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-12-100523-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get our experts' best bets for Wednesday as the second Champions League semi-final gets underway with a Milanese derby first leg...</p></div> semi-final gets underway with a Milanese derby first leg...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Mark O'Haire backs unders in Milan v Inter</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Get a super San Siro Bet Builder at 6/1</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Opta stats point to tight and cagey contest</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/milan-v-inter-semi-final-tips-go-low-on-goals-in-san-siro-showdown-090523-766.html">Milan v Inter: Go low on goals in San Siro showdown</a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213145490"><strong>Milan <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> v Inter <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.58</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></strong></a><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport Extra</strong></p><p><strong>Mark O'Haire says: </strong>"Milan and Inter have met four times previously in European competition with the <strong>Rossoneri boasting an unbeaten record in continental competition against their city rivals</strong> (W2-D2-L0).</p><p>"This season the duo have crossed swords three times with AC winning the first fixture before suffering back-to-back defeats without scoring against the Nerazzurri.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#529E71;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#529E71;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#B23635;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#B23635;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M164.8,203l-17.4,1.5c-21.5,1.9-43.2,1.9-64.7,0L65.2,203V48.9L88,46.7c17.9-1.7,36-1.7,53.9,0l22.8,2.2 V203z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000080174261547990774320000005025613735994573974_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000080174261547990774320000005025613735994573974_);"> <rect x="66.2" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> <rect x="94.1" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> <rect x="122" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> <rect x="149.9" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>AC Milan</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Stripe__x28_Wide_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_00000171708145131615859170000007170311103634078390_" style="fill:#253DA7;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9L8.9,102.3l37.7,18.3l11.7-24.1L54.4,222 h29.8h61.6h29.8v0H54.4l3.6-119.4l2.6-42.7c0,0,16.5-15.7,54.3-15.7c37.8,0,54.3,15.7,54.3,15.7l2.8,46.9l-0.3-10.3l11.7,24.1 l37.7-18.3L186.5,31.9z"></path> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_77_"> <path id="_x34__49_" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0 c-0.4-0.2-10.4-4.5-20.4-8.8V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x33__52_" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M145.6,222V14.2c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.2-0.1l0.1,0.1c0,10.4-8.5,19.3-20.3,22.6V222 H145.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__55_" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1,0-0.1-0.1,0V222h20.4V36.9 C93,33.6,84.5,24.7,84.5,14.2z"></path> <path id="_x31__58_" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M43.5,31.9L43.5,31.9c0.2,0.2,8.7,8.3,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222 h9.5V23.1C53.9,27.4,43.9,31.8,43.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M89.1,26.9l25.9,0l25.9,0l6.5-7V15c0,0-1.9-0.4-2.7-1.5S140.2,8,140.2,8H89.8l-5.4,6.2 C84.4,14.2,83.7,26.9,89.1,26.9z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_28_"> <rect id="Right_7_6_" x="180.2" y="105.8" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.3458 99.102)" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" width="41.5" height="6"></rect> <rect id="Left_7_6_" x="26" y="88" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.4542 87.1957)" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" width="6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_106_"> <path id="Right_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M176.5,42.3c4.1-4.8,10-10.4,10-10.4s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1 c0,4.6-1.7,9-4.6,12.7l0,0C143.7,28.1,151.8,31.6,176.5,42.3z"></path> <path id="Left_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s5.9,5.6,10,10.4 c9.6-4.2,31.1-13.5,35.6-15.4C86.2,23.2,84.5,18.9,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0 C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> </svg> <h3>Inter Milan</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Lazio</span></li> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Cremonese</span></li> <li><span class="team">Roma</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Lecce</span></li> <li><span class="team">Napoli</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bologna</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Roma</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Inter Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Verona</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="team">Inter Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Inter Milan</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Lazio</span></li> <li><span class="team">Inter Milan</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Juventus</span></li> <li><span class="team">Empoli</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Inter Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Inter Milan</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Benfica</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>AC Milan vs Inter Milan</strong> Wednesday 10 May, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/ac-milan-vs-inter-milan/966366/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"<strong>Milan</strong><span> </span>have conceded a solitary goal across their last six Champions League outings, yet the Rossoneri have faced 86 shots and an Expected Goals (xG) figure of 6.80 during that sequence.</p><p>"Nevertheless, Stefano Pioli's posse ousted Napoli last time out, and have recorded a reasonable W5-D3-L3 when facing off against top-seven Serie A sides this term.</p><p>"<strong>Inter</strong><span> </span>impressed in the group-stages and have since overcome Portuguese giants Porto and Benfica to set-up this final-four tie...</p><p>"The magnitude of the match, the sizzling rivalry and the pressure of playing in front of an expectant sold-out San Siro should ensure we're in for a <strong>tight and competitive contest</strong>. It's hard to imagine this match escalating into a high-scoring shootout."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.0 & Under 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213145503" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.87</a></div><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/ac-milan-v-inter-milan-tips-6-1-bet-builder-for-ucl-semi-100523-840.html">Wednesday Football Tips: 6/1 Bet Builder for UCL semi</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Andy Schooler says: </strong>"On the Inter side,<span> </span><strong>Federico Dimarco</strong><span> </span>loves to get forward from wing-back and he's<span> </span><strong>managed a shot in 31 of his 34 club starts this season</strong>. Both starts against Milan produced 2+ shots. We'll take the safer option and go<span> </span><strong>1+</strong>.</p><p>"On the Milan left, expect<span> </span><strong>Theo Hernandez</strong><span> </span>to get forward plenty - and that could spell trouble for<strong><span> </span>Denzel Dumfries</strong>. The Dutchman was one of the leading foulers at the World Cup and his numbers have been strong for Inter this season too.</p><p><img alt="1280 Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan 2023.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Denzel%20Dumfries%20Inter%20Milan%202023.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"Dumfries has landed the<span> </span><strong>2+ fouls</strong><span> </span>bet in his<span> </span><strong>last three Champions League away games<span> </span></strong>and with Hernandez being Milan's most-fouled player, he can do so again.... A four-legged<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/ac-milan-v-inter/32285571?selectedGroup=1611933388" title="Props" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Builder</a><span> </span>pays out at<span> </span><strong>6/1</strong><span> </span>and looks worth a try."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Saelemaekers 2+ shots, DiMarco 1+ shot, Dumfries 2+ fouls & Inter most corners @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/ac-milan-v-inter/32285571?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6.99</a></div><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/uefa-champions-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-back-161-vinicius-jr-bet-builder-to-go-with-form-090523-1171.html">Champions League Opta Stats: Back defences to dominate first leg</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>The Opta Stat: </strong>"<span>Milan have only conceded one goal in their last six matches in the UEFA Champions League, with that lone strike coming in the 93<sup>rd</sup> minute against Napoli last time out. Across the six games, they've faced 86 shots, 27 shots on target and have an xG against of 6.8, despite only conceding one goal. </span></p><p><span>"However, rivals </span><span><strong>Internazionale have kept a clean sheet in six of their 10 matches</strong> in the UEFA Champions League this season, while they've never previously managed seven in a single campaign in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League."</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back under 1.5 goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213145433" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.0</a></div><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-from-the-champions-league-to-brazil-100523-35.html">The Daily Acca: From the Champions League to Brazil</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Paul Robinson says: </strong>"There hasn't been a Milan Derby this big for quite some time, and I am expecting this first leg to be a low-scoring affair.</p><p>"<strong>Both of these teams are in good form</strong>, although Inter definitely hold the edge in that department having won five on the bounce in all competitions.</p><p>"AC Milan hold a longer unbeaten run though - nine matches since their last loss - and they conceded just four goals during that period.</p><p>"When these two teams last met in February it finished with just a single goal, and while that <strong>ended a three game streak of Over 2.5 goals in Milan derbies</strong>, given the enormity of this tie, we should be in for another tight match."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals in Milan v Inter, Internacional to Win, and Over 2.5 Goals in RB Bragantino v America MG @ Odds Boost</p> <a target="_blank" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6.0</a></div><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/cobresal-v-ohiggins-tips---attacks-in-chile-to-warm-up-100523-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Attacks in Chile to warm up</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213859430" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Cobresal <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.95</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b> v O'Higgins <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></strong></a><br><strong>23:00</strong></p><p><strong>Kevin Hatchard says: </strong>"We'll take a rare trip to Chile, because there's a fascinating clash tonight between early leaders Cobresal and O'Higgins, and I fancy we'll be royally entertained.</p><p>"<strong>Cobresal </strong>have just suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to Audax Italiano, but they have won five and drawn one of their six home games, and they are top of the league by a point. They are the league's<span> </span><strong>top scorers,</strong><span> </span>with 26 goals rattled in across 12 matches so far.</p><p>"O'Higgins, named after the club's founder Bernardo O'Higgins, are seven points off the top. The 2014 Apertura champions have won four, drawn four and lost four so far. The <strong>one bit of consistency is their goalscoring on the road</strong> - they have scored in every away game so far.</p><p>"Cobresal have seen both teams find the net in eight of their 12 league games, and they have only drawn a blank once. I think<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span></b><span> </span>for<span> </span><strong>Both Teams To Score</strong><span> </span>is a fair price."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS in Cobresal v O'Higgins @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213859514" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.82</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Get a completely free £2 Bet Builder</h2> <p>You can get a completely free £2 Bet Builder to use on any Premier League game this weekend (13th - 15th May). <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CLAIM2BB150523">You must opt-in</a>. <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 10 May, 8.00pm</p> </div> data-market_id="1.213145490" data-price="2.58" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="63347">2.58</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.213145490" data-price="3.15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.15</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.213145490" data-price="3.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.2</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/milan-v-inter-semi-final-tips-go-low-on-goals-in-san-siro-showdown-090523-766.html">Milan v Inter: Go low on goals in San Siro showdown</a> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-from-the-champions-league-to-brazil-100523-35.html">The Daily Acca: From the Champions League to Brazil</a> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-man-city-to-bring-home-this-71-boost-090523-35.html">The Daily Acca: Man City to bring home this 7/1 boost</a> </article> </li> </ul> class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/">Team Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/">AFC Bournemouth</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/">Arsenal</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/">Aston Villa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/">Brentford</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/">Brighton & Hove Albion</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/">Chelsea</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/">Crystal Palace</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/">Everton</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/">Fulham</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/">Leeds United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/">Leicester City</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/">Liverpool</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/">Manchester City</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/">Manchester United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/">Newcastle United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/">Nottingham Forest</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/">Southampton</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/">Tottenham Hotspur</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/">West Ham United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/">Wolverhampton Wanderers</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/">Premier League Betting Guides</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/">Glenn Hoddle</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle 