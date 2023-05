Cobresal v O'Higgins

Wednesday 10 May, 23:00

A Swedish snafu for us last night, as struggling Varnamo and Varbergs suddenly turned into 1970s Brazil and sailed over the 2.5 goals line. We grit our teeth, take our medicine and move on.

We'll take a rare trip to Chile, because there's a fascinating clash tonight between early leaders Cobresal and O'Higgins, and I fancy we'll be royally entertained.

Cobresal have just suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to Audax Italiano, but they have won five and drawn one of their six home games, and they are top of the league by a point. They are the league's top scorers, with 26 goals rattled in across 12 matches so far.

O'Higgins, named after the club's founder Bernardo O'Higgins, are seven points off the top. The 2014 Apertura champions have won four, drawn four and lost four so far. The one bit of consistency is their goalscoring on the road - they have scored in every away game so far.

Cobresal have seen both teams find the net in eight of their 12 league games, and they have only drawn a blank once. I think 1.824/5 for Both Teams To Score is a fair price.