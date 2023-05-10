</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Milan v Inter: Go low on goals in San Siro showdown
Mark O'Haire
10 May 2023
3:00 min read class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark-ohaire/">Mark O'Haire</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-10">10 May 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Milan v Inter: Go low on goals in San Siro showdown", "name": "Milan v Inter: Go low on goals in San Siro showdown", "description": "A mouthwatering Milan derby takes centre stage in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting a tight and tetchy first ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/milan-v-inter-semi-final-tips-go-low-on-goals-in-san-siro-showdown-090523-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/milan-v-inter-semi-final-tips-go-low-on-goals-in-san-siro-showdown-090523-766.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-10T11:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-10T08:18:00+01:00", "articleBody": "A mouthwatering Milan derby takes centre stage in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting a tight and tetchy first leg tussle from San Siro. Milan potentially missing Leao Inter finding form ahead of run-in Go low on goals at San Siro Leao injury an issue for Milan AC Milan warmed up for Wednesday's titanic Champions League tussle with an eye-catching 2-0 success against Lazio on Saturday. Goals from Ismael Bennacer and Theo Hernandez did the damage for the Rossoneri at San Siro to put Stefano Pioli's posse right back in the running for a top-four finish in Serie A. However, an early injury to superstar forward Rafael Leao has put the Portugul international's involvement in midweek in doubt. Alexis Saelemaekers has been lined up as potential replacement in the Milan XI, although Pioli said they would give the 23-year-old as much time as possible to recover before making a call on his inclusion in the squad. Pioli also accepted his side were "not favourites" to progress. Looking to alleviate pressure on his players ahead of the sold-out showdown, the Scudetto-winning coach claimed, "Inter are a great team. We are not favourites, but we don't care about that. We'll enjoy the occasion. There is excitement; we have a dream, and it would be great to fulfil it." Inter impress in Roma success Inter Milan picked up an impressive 2-0 success at fellow top-four hopefuls Roma on Saturday to consolidate their place in the Champions League qualification positions in Serie A. Federico Dimarco netted from a tight angle, and Romelu Lukaku made the most of a defensive howler to score the all-important goals, whilst Lautaro Martinez hit the crossbar. Head coach Simone Inzaghi was full of praise for his players, and has close to a fully fit squad available ahead of the run-in. The Nerazzurri boss said, "We now have options to rotate in attack and midfield. I have choices now, which I didn't have until January. I have tough decisions to make ahead of Wednesday and the players deserve great credit for that." Lautaro and Eden Dzeko are expected to be recalled to the starting XI after starting on the bench at the weekend with Lukaku benched. Elsewhere, one of Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu or Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss out in midfield with Danilo D'Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar and Robin Gosens the only expected absentees ahead of the first leg. Nerazzurri firm favs at San Siro [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/ac-milan-vs-inter-milan/966366"] Milan and Inter have met four times previously in European competition with the Rossoneri boasting an unbeaten record in continental competition against their city rivals (W2-D2-L0). This season the duo have crossed swords three times with AC winning the first fixture before suffering back-to-back defeats without scoring against the Nerazzurri. Milan [3.25] have conceded a solitary goal across their last six Champions League outings, yet the Rossoneri have faced 86 shots and an Expected Goals (xG) figure of 6.80 during that sequence. Nevertheless, Stefano Pioli's posse ousted Napoli last time out, and have recorded a reasonable W5-D3-L3 when facing off against top-seven Serie A sides this term. Inter [2.58] impressed in the group-stages and have since overcome Portuguese giants Porto and Benfica to set-up this final-four tie. The Nerazzurri have found form in recent weeks, winning five fixtures on the spin, and Simone Inzaghi's troops have also progressed to the Coppa Italia final. Meanwhile, Inter are W5-D0-L5 against top-seven Serie A sides. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/ac-milan-vs-inter-milan/966366"] Back a low-scoring contest Inter are understandable and justifiable favourites to clinch first leg honours, although there's little wriggleroom in the price to support the Nerazzurri. The 1x2 and Handicap markets are also difficult to enter without knowing the availability of Milan's most influential forward Rafael Leao, so I'm instead focussing my attention elsewhere. Under 2.0 &amp; 2.5 Goals is available at [1.87] on the Exchange and should have a good chance of providing profit. The magnitude of the match, the sizzling rivalry and the pressure of playing in front of an expectant sold-out San Siro should ensure we're in for a tight and competitive contest. It's hard to imagine this match escalating into a high-scoring shootout. Back Under 2.0 &amp; Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.87 Backing the proposed play sees punters make money should fewer than three goals be scored. Eight of Inter's last 10 match-ups with Italy's leading lights have featured successful Under 2.5 Goals selections, and 11 of Milan's previous 14 Serie A showdowns have also been low-scoring affairs. Three of the duos four quarter-final ties also saw this bet bank. With a tight and tetchy contest anticipated, the following Bet Builder focussed on opposing goals and supporting fouls may also hold appeal; Under 3.5 Goals, plus Olivier Giroud, Sandro Tonali, Denzel Dumfries and Nico Barella all to commit at least one foul, which pays a generous 2.84. Back Under 3.5 Goals &amp; Giroud, Tonali, Barella and Dumfries @ 2.84", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023-thumb-1280x720-181056.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023-thumb-1280x720-181056.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023-thumb-1280x720-181056.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Mark O'Haire", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark_ohaire" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023-thumb-1280x720-181056.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023-thumb-1280x720-181056.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023-thumb-1280x720-181056.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023-thumb-1280x720-181056.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Stefano Pioli - Milan"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Stefano Pioli looks likely to be without Rafael Leao </figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> AC Milan vs Inter Milan </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Wed 10 May, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "AC Milan vs Inter Milan", "description" : "AC Milan vs Inter Milan prediction and betting tips. AC Milan vs Inter Milan
Wed 10 May, 20:00 Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting a tight and tetchy first leg tussle from San Siro.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Milan potentially missing Leao</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Inter finding form ahead of run-in</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Go low on goals at San Siro</h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Leao injury an issue for Milan</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>AC Milan</strong> warmed up for Wednesday's titanic Champions League tussle with an eye-catching 2-0 success against Lazio on Saturday.</p><p>Goals from<strong> Ismael Bennace</strong>r and <strong>Theo Hernandez </strong>did the damage for the Rossoneri at San Siro to put<strong> Stefano Pioli'</strong>s posse right back in the running for a top-four finish in Serie A.</p><p>However, an early injury to superstar forward <strong>Rafael Leao </strong>has put the Portugul international's involvement in midweek in doubt.</p><p><strong>Alexis Saelemaekers</strong> has been lined up as potential replacement in the Milan XI, although Pioli said they would give the 23-year-old as much time as possible to recover before making a call on his inclusion in the squad.</p><p>Pioli also accepted his side were "not favourites" to progress. Looking to alleviate pressure on his players ahead of the sold-out showdown, the Scudetto-winning coach claimed, "Inter are a great team.</p><p>We are not favourites, but we don't care about that. We'll enjoy the occasion. There is excitement; we have a dream, and it would be great to fulfil it."</p><h2><strong>Inter impress in Roma success</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Inter Milan</strong> picked up an impressive 2-0 success at fellow top-four hopefuls Roma on Saturday to consolidate their place in the Champions League qualification positions in Serie A. <strong>Federico Dimarco </strong>netted from a tight angle, and <strong>Romelu Lukaku</strong> made the most of a defensive howler to score the all-important goals, whilst <strong>Lautaro Martinez</strong> hit the crossbar.</p><p>Head coach <strong>Simone Inzaghi </strong>was full of praise for his players, and has close to a fully fit squad available ahead of the run-in.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Simone%20Inzaghi%20Inter%202021.600x338.jpg"><img alt="1280 Simone Inzaghi Inter 2021.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2021/12/1280%20Simone%20Inzaghi%20Inter%202021-thumb-1280x720-143640.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>The Nerazzurri boss said, "We now have options to rotate in attack and midfield. I have choices now, which I didn't have until January. I have tough decisions to make ahead of Wednesday and the players deserve great credit for that."</p><p>Lautaro and <strong>Eden Dzeko</strong> are expected to be recalled to the starting XI after starting on the bench at the weekend with Lukaku benched.</p><p>Elsewhere, one of Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu or Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss out in midfield with Danilo D'Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar and Robin Gosens the only expected absentees ahead of the first leg.</p><h2><strong>Nerazzurri firm favs at San Siro </strong></h2><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#529E71;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#529E71;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#B23635;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#B23635;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M164.8,203l-17.4,1.5c-21.5,1.9-43.2,1.9-64.7,0L65.2,203V48.9L88,46.7c17.9-1.7,36-1.7,53.9,0l22.8,2.2 V203z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000080174261547990774320000005025613735994573974_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000080174261547990774320000005025613735994573974_);"> <rect x="66.2" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> <rect x="94.1" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> <rect x="122" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> <rect x="149.9" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>AC Milan</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Stripe__x28_Wide_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_00000171708145131615859170000007170311103634078390_" style="fill:#253DA7;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9L8.9,102.3l37.7,18.3l11.7-24.1L54.4,222 h29.8h61.6h29.8v0H54.4l3.6-119.4l2.6-42.7c0,0,16.5-15.7,54.3-15.7c37.8,0,54.3,15.7,54.3,15.7l2.8,46.9l-0.3-10.3l11.7,24.1 l37.7-18.3L186.5,31.9z"></path> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_77_"> <path id="_x34__49_" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0 c-0.4-0.2-10.4-4.5-20.4-8.8V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x33__52_" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M145.6,222V14.2c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.2-0.1l0.1,0.1c0,10.4-8.5,19.3-20.3,22.6V222 H145.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__55_" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1,0-0.1-0.1,0V222h20.4V36.9 C93,33.6,84.5,24.7,84.5,14.2z"></path> <path id="_x31__58_" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M43.5,31.9L43.5,31.9c0.2,0.2,8.7,8.3,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222 h9.5V23.1C53.9,27.4,43.9,31.8,43.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M89.1,26.9l25.9,0l25.9,0l6.5-7V15c0,0-1.9-0.4-2.7-1.5S140.2,8,140.2,8H89.8l-5.4,6.2 C84.4,14.2,83.7,26.9,89.1,26.9z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_28_"> <rect id="Right_7_6_" x="180.2" y="105.8" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.3458 99.102)" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" width="41.5" height="6"></rect> <rect id="Left_7_6_" x="26" y="88" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.4542 87.1957)" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" width="6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_106_"> <path id="Right_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M176.5,42.3c4.1-4.8,10-10.4,10-10.4s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1 c0,4.6-1.7,9-4.6,12.7l0,0C143.7,28.1,151.8,31.6,176.5,42.3z"></path> <path id="Left_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s5.9,5.6,10,10.4 c9.6-4.2,31.1-13.5,35.6-15.4C86.2,23.2,84.5,18.9,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0 C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> </svg> <h3>Inter Milan</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Lazio</span></li> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Cremonese</span></li> <li><span class="team">Roma</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Lecce</span></li> <li><span class="team">Napoli</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bologna</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Roma</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Inter Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Verona</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="team">Inter Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Inter Milan</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Lazio</span></li> <li><span class="team">Inter Milan</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Juventus</span></li> <li><span class="team">Empoli</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Inter Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Inter Milan</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Benfica</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>AC Milan vs Inter Milan</strong> Wednesday 10 May, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/ac-milan-vs-inter-milan/966366">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Milan and Inter have met four times previously in European competition with the Rossoneri boasting an unbeaten record in continental competition against their city rivals (W2-D2-L0).</p><p>This season the duo have crossed swords three times with AC winning the first fixture before suffering back-to-back defeats without scoring against the Nerazzurri.</p><p><strong>Milan</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> have conceded a solitary goal across their last six Champions League outings, yet the Rossoneri have faced 86 shots and an Expected Goals (xG) figure of 6.80 during that sequence.</p><p>Nevertheless, Stefano Pioli's posse ousted Napoli last time out, and have recorded a reasonable W5-D3-L3 when facing off against top-seven Serie A sides this term.</p><p><strong>Inter</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.58</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> impressed in the group-stages and have since overcome Portuguese giants Porto and Benfica to set-up this final-four tie.</p><p>The Nerazzurri have found form in recent weeks, winning five fixtures on the spin, and Simone Inzaghi's troops have also progressed to the Coppa Italia final. Meanwhile, Inter are W5-D0-L5 against top-seven Serie A sides.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#529E71;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#529E71;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#B23635;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#B23635;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M164.8,203l-17.4,1.5c-21.5,1.9-43.2,1.9-64.7,0L65.2,203V48.9L88,46.7c17.9-1.7,36-1.7,53.9,0l22.8,2.2 V203z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000080174261547990774320000005025613735994573974_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000080174261547990774320000005025613735994573974_);"> <rect x="66.2" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> <rect x="94.1" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> <rect x="122" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> <rect x="149.9" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>AC Milan</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Stripe__x28_Wide_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_00000171708145131615859170000007170311103634078390_" style="fill:#253DA7;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9L8.9,102.3l37.7,18.3l11.7-24.1L54.4,222 h29.8h61.6h29.8v0H54.4l3.6-119.4l2.6-42.7c0,0,16.5-15.7,54.3-15.7c37.8,0,54.3,15.7,54.3,15.7l2.8,46.9l-0.3-10.3l11.7,24.1 l37.7-18.3L186.5,31.9z"></path> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_77_"> <path id="_x34__49_" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0 c-0.4-0.2-10.4-4.5-20.4-8.8V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x33__52_" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M145.6,222V14.2c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.2-0.1l0.1,0.1c0,10.4-8.5,19.3-20.3,22.6V222 H145.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__55_" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1,0-0.1-0.1,0V222h20.4V36.9 C93,33.6,84.5,24.7,84.5,14.2z"></path> <path id="_x31__58_" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" d="M43.5,31.9L43.5,31.9c0.2,0.2,8.7,8.3,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222 h9.5V23.1C53.9,27.4,43.9,31.8,43.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M89.1,26.9l25.9,0l25.9,0l6.5-7V15c0,0-1.9-0.4-2.7-1.5S140.2,8,140.2,8H89.8l-5.4,6.2 C84.4,14.2,83.7,26.9,89.1,26.9z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_28_"> <rect id="Right_7_6_" x="180.2" y="105.8" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.3458 99.102)" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" width="41.5" height="6"></rect> <rect id="Left_7_6_" x="26" y="88" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.4542 87.1957)" style="fill:#2C2C2C;" width="6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_106_"> <path id="Right_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M176.5,42.3c4.1-4.8,10-10.4,10-10.4s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1 c0,4.6-1.7,9-4.6,12.7l0,0C143.7,28.1,151.8,31.6,176.5,42.3z"></path> <path id="Left_10_" style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s5.9,5.6,10,10.4 c9.6-4.2,31.1-13.5,35.6-15.4C86.2,23.2,84.5,18.9,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#253DA7;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0 C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> </svg> <h3>Inter Milan</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Lazio</span></li> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Cremonese</span></li> <li><span class="team">Roma</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Lecce</span></li> <li><span class="team">Napoli</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bologna</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Roma</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Inter Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Verona</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="team">Inter Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Inter Milan</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Lazio</span></li> <li><span class="team">Inter Milan</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Juventus</span></li> <li><span class="team">Empoli</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Inter Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Inter Milan</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Benfica</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>AC Milan vs Inter Milan</strong> Wednesday 10 May, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/ac-milan-vs-inter-milan/966366">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213145503">Back a low-scoring contest</a> </strong></h2><p></p><p>Inter are understandable and justifiable favourites to clinch first leg honours, although there's little wriggleroom in the price to support the Nerazzurri.</p><p>The 1x2 and Handicap markets are also difficult to enter without knowing the availability of Milan's most influential forward Rafael Leao, so I'm instead focussing my attention elsewhere.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213145503"><strong>Under 2.0 & 2.5 Goals</strong></a> is available at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> on the Exchange and should have a good chance of providing profit.</p><p>The magnitude of the match, the sizzling rivalry and the pressure of playing in front of an expectant sold-out San Siro should ensure we're in for a tight and competitive contest. It's hard to imagine this match escalating into a high-scoring shootout.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.0 & Under 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213145503" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.87</a></div><p>Backing the proposed play sees punters make money should fewer than three goals be scored.</p><p>Eight of Inter's last 10 match-ups with Italy's leading lights have featured successful <strong><a href="%20https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/ac-milan-v-inter/32285571">Under 2.5 Goals</a> </strong>selections, and 11 of Milan's previous 14 Serie A showdowns have also been low-scoring affairs.</p><p>Three of the duos four quarter-final ties also saw this bet bank.</p><p>With a tight and tetchy contest anticipated, the following <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/ac-milan-v-inter/32285571"><strong>Bet Builder</strong></a> focussed on opposing goals and supporting fouls may also hold appeal; <strong>Under 3.5 Goals, plus Olivier Giroud, Sandro Tonali, </strong><span><strong>Denzel Dumfries and Nico Barella all to commit at least one foul</strong>, which pays a generous<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/ac-milan-v-inter/32285571"> 2.84</a></strong>.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 3.5 Goals & Giroud, Tonali, Barella and Dumfries @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/ac-milan-v-inter/32285571" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.84</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 78 pts<p>Returned: 84.37 pts</p><p>P/L: +6.37 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Get a completely free £2 Bet Builder</h2> <p>You can get a completely free £2 Bet Builder to use on any Premier League game this weekend (13th - 15th May). <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CLAIM2BB150523">You must opt-in</a>. Get a completely free £2 Bet Builder

You can get a completely free £2 Bet Builder to use on any Premier League game this weekend (13th - 15th May). You must opt-in. T&Cs apply.

Back Under 2.0 & 2.5 Goals @ 1.87 Back Under 3.5 Goals & Giroud, Tonali, Barella and Dumfries @ 2.84 Milan v Inter: Go low on goals in San Siro showdown

Football Bet of the Day: Attacks in Chile to warm up

Wednesday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says 14/1 King's Crown tempting at Chester

Juventus v Sevilla Europa League Tips: Spaniards can hold hosts

Rome Masters Day 1 Tips: O'Connell surprisingly underdog for all-Australian clash 