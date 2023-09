Back goals for both teams at the Emirates

Bad Man Betting: "Let's be honest, what Real Madrid have built here is absolutely terrifying. Bellingham, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, it's a quadrant that allows them to control proceedings, and even at such a young age, they know how to get the job done.

"It's five wins from five for Ancelotti's side, with their most recent win coming against fellow Champions League outfit Real Sociedad. An xG of 2.27 P/90 is phenomenal, and given Union Berlin's defensive struggles of late, I simply can't look past a Madrid win, and a comfortable one at that.

"The German side did well to qualify, but recent losses to both Leipzig and Wolfsburg suggests they could struggle. They've yet to keep a clean sheet this season, with their games averaging four goals exactly."

Dan Fitch: "Galatasaray are unbeaten in ten games this season (W8 D2), with Okan Buruk now having a squad full of talented players at his disposal, following a busy summer in the transfer market.

"Mauro Icardi was signed permanently after last season's loan. He scored 23 in 26 games in 2022-23 and already has eight goals in as many matches during this campaign. With that sort of record and Copenhagen not being defensively secure, even against limited opposition, Icardi looks much too big at 10/11 to score."

Andy Schooler: "One-time Newcastle striker Luuk de Jong has been the destroyer-in-chief with nine goals in eight games, not to mention five assists.

"Noa Lang, a doubt for this game, has also impressed since his arrival in the summer from Club Brugge for whom he impressed in this competition, while other recent recruits include Germany international defender Armel Bella-Kotchap and USA star Sergino Dest. They are on loan from Southampton and Barcelona respectively.

"Yes, this is clearly a step up for the Dutch side too, but Arsenal have been far from watertight, especially at home, for some time.

"As has been highlighted on these pages in the past, the majority of their wins at the Emirates last season came with their opponents finding the net and that's something that could well unfold again here.

"Arsenal to win and both teams to score is at 2.9. However, with concerns over that lack of experience at this level, I'm going to side with a shorter-priced, simpler bet - both teams to score at 1.83."

Tom Victor: "Bayern's record over the years is extremely daunting, and it is hard to see them failing to win despite Ten Hag posting a perfect group stage record in his last Champions League campaign with Ajax.

"Last season, not only did Bayern win all six group games, but they claimed victory in all three home group games without conceding a goal.

"With Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen also in the group, defeat in the opener wouldn't be the end of the world for the visitors. And this is a relief, given the likelihood of such an outcome. We're looking at the Bet Builder market for this game, with a focus on Kane."

Jack Critchley: "Leeds striker Joël Piroe has only netted one goal in 358 minutes against Hull City in his four previous league appearances against them, netting the third goal in a 3-0 Swansea victory in September 2022.

"Even if Hull manage to keep Joel Piroe quiet on Wednesday night, they still have plenty of attacking talent in their squad with the likes of Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter looking sharp.

"Hull create plenty of chances at home and this game should contain plenty of goals."

