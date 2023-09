Onana the key for United

Bayern Munich v Man Utd

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 2

Manchester United couldn't have been handed a tougher fixture for their return to Champions League action.

Opponents Bayern Munich are the second most likely to win the competition, with an 11.4% chance of glory according to Opta's figures. With Manchester City the favourites, and Premier League teams kept apart in the group stage, Bayern away is the statistically most difficult challenge for United, whose chances of glory sit at 3.3%.

Not only that, but Erik ten Hag's side go into the game at what is already a challenging period. Saturday's defeat against Brighton was their third in five Premier League matches this season, and their six points a lower return than in the 2022-23 season when they lost their opening two fixtures.

United's struggles in Bavaria

In five trips to Bayern's home ground in this competition, whether at the Allianz Arena or the old Munich Olympiastadion, they are yet to win. The most recent of those trips came under David Moyes in the 2013-14 quarter-finals, when Patrice Evra briefly put United in front before three Bayern goals sent the then-holders through, and Bayern are 1/21.49 to emerge triumphant this time.

Only Barcelona have claimed more Champions League victories over United than Bayern, though the most important meeting went the way of the Red Devils. United claimed victory in the 1999 final and in the second leg of a 2009-10 quarter-final, though the latter wasn't enough to see Sir Alex Ferguson's team through as they were eliminated on away goals.

United also have painful memories of their two most recent trips to Germany: Their last match against a Bundesliga club was the painful 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig which sent them home early from the 2020-21 Champions League, while they also lost to Sevilla at Köln's RheinEnergieStadion when the venue was used for the latter stages of the 2019-20 Europa League.

Bayern dominant

If it's any consolation to United, they're not the only ones to have struggled against the Bavarians. Ten Hag's team are 5/15.80 to win on Wednesday, and their opponents go into the match off the back of 13 straight group stage wins, home or away.

More than a year has passed since Bayern drew a blank in a domestic game, while their record in front of goal in Europe - at least in the group stages - is even more daunting. You have to go all the way back to November 2009 for the last time Bayern failed to score in a home Champions League game, while their unbeaten group stage record (home or away) sits at 34 matches, including 31 wins.

If United fans feel like clutching at straws in their quest for optimism, Bayern's last group stage defeat may be the place to look. Paris Saint-Germain were their conquerors, with former Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani on target, while their last home group stage defeat came against Premier League opposition when Manchester City secured a 3-2 win in December 2013.

Kane vs Onana

Two summer signings could have a big part to play on Wednesday. Harry Kane was courted by United before choosing Bayern, while the England captain will be up against the visitors' new keeper André Onana.

Kane has four goals and three assists in his last 10 games against United, all of which came in Spurs colours, and is 3/13.95 to open the scoring or 8/111.72 to score at any time. The last of those helped the Londoners earn a 2-2 draw last season in the Premier League, while the 30-year-old has made a fast start in Germany with four goals in his first four Bundesliga outings.

If United are to stop their former target, Onana may need to replicate the form he showed at Internazionale last season. Based on Opta data, the Cameroon international conceded just 10 goals from 17.8 xG on target, meaning he prevented more goals than any other keeper in the 2022-23 edition of the tournament.

Bayern Munich v Manchester United prediction

Bayern's record over the years is extremely daunting, and it is hard to see them failing to win despite Ten Hag posting a perfect group stage record in his last Champions League campaign with Ajax. Last season, not only did Bayern win all six group games, but they claimed victory in all three home group games without conceding a goal.

With Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen also in the group, defeat in the opener wouldn't be the end of the world for the visitors. And this is a relief, given the likelihood of such an outcome.

We're looking at the Bet Builder market for this game, with a focus on Kane. Bayern to win with Kane scoring the first goal can be backed at 6/16.80.