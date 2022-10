Liverpool 1.192/11 v Rangers 20.019/1, the Draw 9.08/1

Mark O'Haire says: "Despite dominating their domestic leagues for large swathes of the last century, Liverpool and Rangers are locking horns for the very first time in European competition.

"The Reds have tended to enjoy their previous encounters when welcoming Scottish opposition, boasting a W3-D2-L1 return at Anfield but are winless in their last three such contests. Liverpool recovered from their Napoli horror-show on MD1 to pick up maximum points from their Anfield encounter against Ajax in their last Champions League outing.

"The Reds were 2-1 victors last month but the scoreline didn't reflect the Merseysiders' dominance as they won the shot count 24-3 and generated 2.22 Expected Goals (xG).

"Rangers have endured a rotten return to Europe's premier club competition. The Glasgow giants were annihilated in Amsterdam by Ajax (0-4) in their opener before succumbing to a 0-3 reverse when welcoming Napoli to Ibrox on MD2. The Teddy Bears battled bravely against the Serie A leaders but James Sands' red card proved decisive."

Kevin Hatchard says: "Although Frankfurt's home form this term has been decidedly patchy, I can't get excited about backing Tottenham at 2.166/5 to take three points here. They were lethargic in their 2-0 defeat at Sporting, and they face an Eintracht side that's on a roll.

"Tottenham have won just one of their last five away games in all competitions, and that was at struggling Nottingham Forest. I suspect the atmosphere at Deutsche Bank Park will be terrific, and Frankfurt have players on great form.

"You can back the hosts +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.845/6, and you can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to add BTTS to a Double Chance bet, which gives you a combined price of 2.466/4. Both teams have scored in six of Tottenham's 10 games so far in all competitions, and Frankfurt have kept just two clean sheets in six home games."

Dan Fitch says: "Bayern Munich have taken control of the group, beating Inter away and Barcelona at home. With Barca and Inter both beating Viktoria Plzen, they are tied on three points, with the Spanish giants currently occupying second position with a superior goal difference.

"Inter suffered a defeat at the weekend, losing 2-1 at home to Roma. It was their second successive loss in Serie A, having been defeated 3-1 at Udinese prior to the international break. Those losses leave Inter in seventh place in Serie A, with manager Simone Inzaghi coming increasingly under pressure.

"In contrast, the defeat to Bayern Munich was Barcelona's only loss this season. On Saturday they won 1-0 at Mallorca, extending an unbeaten start to their La Liga campaign (P7 W6 D1). Once again Robert Lewandowski found the net, taking his tally for the season to twelve goals from just nine appearances."

Dan Fitch says: "The Group A leaders Napoli travel to face an Ajax side that are looking to bounce back from disappointment.

"Napoli have won both of their Champions League games, thrashing Liverpool 4-1 at home and then enjoying a 3-0 win away at Rangers. In addition, Luciano Spalletti's team are unbeaten in Serie A. Napoli are top of the league in Italy after eight games (W6 D2), beating Torino 3-1 at home on Saturday.

"Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 in their opener, but conceded a late goal in their away match at Liverpool, which saw them lose 2-1. This leaves them third in the group after two games, with second placed Liverpool having the superior head-to-head record."

Mark O'Haire says: "Cardiff have registered only three victories across their opening 11 outings (W3-D5-L5) to sit just two points above the drop-zone, yet the Bluebirds have tended to produce their best work on home soil. The capital club have W2-D2-L1 as hosts, recording three shutouts along the way, whilst matches are averaging just 1.87 Expected Goals (xG).

"Blackburn have also largely relied on home performances with Rovers suffering defeat in three of their most recent four road trips (W1-D0-L3). Jon Dahl Tomasson's outfit were nilled in all three defeats, however, each reverse arrived at clubs currently residing in the top-half. Even so, no second-tier side is generating a lower xG figure after MD11."

Mark O'Haire says: "The Robins are always likely to find the back of the net and are yet to draw a blank this season, however, individual errors at the back continue to plague them.

"Coventry appear to have turned a corner with the Sky Blues coming into this contest off the back of consecutive clean sheets. Mark Robins' side are unbeaten in three and with several games in hand, fans will be feeling increasingly confident of seeing their side pull clear of the bottom three.

"Viktor Gyokores appears to be finding form again and he should be able to take advantage of the Robins' generosity at the back."