Inter 4.47/2 v Barcelona 1.910/11; The Draw 4.03/1

Tuesday 4 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 4

Pressure rising on Inter after another loss

Tuesday night sees a crucial match in Group C, as Inter and Barcelona jostle for position.

Bayern Munich have taken control of the group, beating Inter away and Barcelona at home. With Barca and Inter both beating Viktoria Plzen, they are tied on three points, with the Spanish giants currently occupying second position with a superior goal difference.

Inter suffered a defeat at the weekend, losing 2-1 at home to Roma. It was their second successive loss in Serie A, having been defeated 3-1 at Udinese prior to the international break. Those losses leave Inter in seventh place in Serie A, with manager Simone Inzaghi coming increasingly under pressure.

In contrast, the defeat to Bayern Munich was Barcelona's only loss this season. On Saturday they won 1-0 at Mallorca, extending an unbeaten start to their La Liga campaign (P7 W6 D1). Once again Robert Lewandowski found the net, taking his tally for the season to twelve goals from just nine appearances.

Good options to add to Barca win

Barcelona are the 1.910/11 favourites, with the draw at 4.03/1 and Inter out at 4.47/2.

Inter's price points to their poor form and Barcelona's impressive start to the season. Barca even gave a good account of themselves in their lone defeat to Bayern Munich, dominating the first-half and missing some good chances, before the Germans decided the game after the break.

Barcelona look decent value to win this one. If you want to add some caveats to increase the odds, there are some options. Adding Lewandowski to score to the Barcelona win is the obvious option at 2.56/4. Inter have scored in nine of their ten games this season and a Barca win and both teams to score increases the odds to 3.06.