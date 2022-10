Ajax 2.265/4 v Napoli 3.211/5; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 4 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Napoli leading the way on dual fronts

The Group A leaders Napoli travel to face an Ajax side that are looking to bounce back from disappointment.

Napoli have won both of their Champions League games, thrashing Liverpool 4-1 at home and then enjoying a 3-0 win away at Rangers. In addition, Luciano Spalletti's team are unbeaten in Serie A. Napoli are top of the league in Italy after eight games (W6 D2), beating Torino 3-1 at home on Saturday.

Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 in their opener, but conceded a late goal in their away match at Liverpool, which saw them lose 2-1. This leaves them third in the group after two games, with second placed Liverpool having the superior head-to-head record.

Following their defeat to Liverpool, Ajax lost 2-1 again, this time away at AZ in the Eredivisie. On Saturday they could only draw 1-1 at home to Go Ahead Eagles, which sees them second in the Dutch top tier behind the leaders AZ and in the unfamiliar position of having gone three games without a win.

Away form of Italians contains some major scalps

Ajax are the 2.265/4 favourites, with Napoli at 3.211/5 and the draw at 3.9.

Given the respective form of their teams, these odds look a little generous for Ajax. They have home advantage of course, but Napoli's away form has been impressive this season. Napoli have won four of their five away games this season (D1), with their victories including 2-1 wins at third placed Lazio and the defending Serie A champions AC Milan.

There's no real reason to think that Napoli can't add to their unbeaten away record. A Bet Builder double of Napoli double chance and both teams to score is 2.17.