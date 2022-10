Mark O'Haire backs goals in Anfield crunch match

James Eastham backs Spurs to show class

Rangers playing for pride against Ajax

Atletico to go all out for win

Blades to bring at least a point back from Bristol

Liverpool 1.8810/11 v Napoli 4.216/5, the Draw 4.216/5

20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Mark O'Haire says: "Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool need to find consistency to avoid missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League after his side suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat by struggling Leeds at Anfield on Saturday night. The reverse leaves the Merseysiders eight points adrift of Newcastle in fourth, closer to the bottom of the table than the Champions League places

"Liverpool did enjoy a 3-0 success at Ajax last midweek but have suffered back-to-back league losses since beating table-toppers Manchester City. And on Sunday, the Reds again made the worst possible start when a poor back pass by Joe Gomez was pounced upon by Leeds; sloppy starts and poor defensive play have been a key theme of Klopp's side lately.

"The Merseysiders have conceded the first goal in eight of their 12 Premier League games so far and while sometimes they have been able to fight back and recover the situation, too often it is leaving them having too much to do to get back and secure victory."

Marseille 3.052/1 v Tottenham 2.56/4, the Draw 3.613/5

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

James Eastham says: "Tottenham are a smart pick to avoid defeat when they travel to Stade Velodrome for this crucial Champions League clash against Marseille.

"The Ligue 1 hosts - currently bottom of the Group D standings - need a win to make the knockout phase while Antonio Conte's visitors can qualify for the Round of 16 by simply avoiding defeat (although they will have one eye on winning as victory would guarantee them top spot).

"The value would appear to lie with the Premier League visitors. Some Tottenham supporters may have complaints about some of their side's performances this season - and some of those complaints may be legitimate - but there are several reasons why the North London outfit are worth supporting on Tuesday night."

Rangers 3.9 v Ajax 1.9720/21, the Draw 4.1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Frank Monkhouse says: "Rangers risk losing their six group games and entering the history books as the side with the worst record in the competition's history. Heading into this match, the Gers' stats show five defeats from five games, with one goal scored and 19 conceded. The locals must another crushing loss if they are to salvage some respect and give their fans something positive to take from the campaign.

"Manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst's position is under increasing pressure as the team prepares to exit Europe and sit four points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. Victory over the Dutch side would go some way to putting the sorry episode of Group A behind them, and it could be just the tonic the players need before concentrating on domestic matters.

"Gers hammered Aberdeen 4-1 at Ibrox on Saturday in one of the best displays we've seen from them this season. They continue to be hampered by injuries to key players, including defender Conor Goldson. Still, Rangers are a different animal at Ibrox on a big European night, and the electric atmosphere will play a part."

Porto 2.588/5 v Ajax 3.052/1, the Draw 3.45

17:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Dan Fitch says: "Porto go into their game against Atletico Madrid with the chance of winning Group B. The Portuguese club are second, but are only a point behind the leaders Club Brugge, who play away at Bayer Leverkusen. Atletico are third in the group and, as they can't make the last-16 of the Champions League, they will be looking to hold onto that position to qualify for the Europa League.

"Porto secured qualification for the knockout stages last week with a surprise 4-0 win at Club Brugge, who had won the reverse fixture 4-0 themselves. At the weekend they drew with Santa Clara, leaving them in second place in the Primeira Liga, eight points behind Benfica.

"Atletico's hopes of making the last-16 ended last week when they could only draw 2-2 at home with Bayer Leverkusen over whom they have a one point advantage. Atletico suffered another disappointing result at the weekend when they lost 3-2 away at Cadiz."

Bristol City 3.412/5 v Sheff Utd 2.245/4, the Draw 3.711/4

20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Mark O'Haire says: "Bristol City have slipped into the bottom-half following a run of only two league wins in 10 (W2-D2-L6), including a solitary success in five showdowns on home soil (W1-D2-L2). Nigel Pearson's side have W1-D1-L4 when facing top-eight opposition this term, and are ranked inside the bottom-six for Expected Goals (xG) ratio, returning a negative process.

"Sheffield United earned their first Championship triumph since September's international break on Saturday to push the Blades back to within four points of the automatic promotion places. The Blades top the charts for almost all available major metrics, including xG, shots, on-target attempts and efforts inside the penalty box.

"Goals tend to flow in games involving Bristol City. The Robins' matches have featured a huge 2.94 goals per-game on average this season, 11/18 (61%) seeing Both Teams To Score 1.65 bank. However, those figures plummet when City welcome sides to Ashton Gate, with just a 2.44 goals per-game average and five of nine such fixtures featuring Under 2.5 Goals 1.99."