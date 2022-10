Ligue 1 hosts in dreadful form

Spurs' experience should be key

Draw No Bet the smart selection

Marseille v Tottenham

Tue, 20:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport 2



Spurs need only a draw to qualify



Tottenham are a smart pick to avoid defeat when they travel to Stade Velodrome for this crucial Champions League clash against Marseille.

The Ligue 1 hosts - currently bottom of the Group D standings - need a win to make the knockout phase while Antonio Conte's visitors can qualify for the Round of 16 by simply avoiding defeat (although they will have one eye on winning as victory would guarantee them top spot).

Marseille are 3.185/40 to get the win they need, while Tottenham are 2.56/4 and The Draw is 3.613/5.

Hosts in dreadful form

At those prices, the value would appear to lie with the Premier League visitors. Some Tottenham supporters may have complaints about some of their side's performances this season - and some of those complaints may be legitimate - but there are several reasons why the North London outfit are worth supporting on Tuesday night.

Many of those reasons revolve around Marseille. Igor Tudor's players started the season brightly but go into this game in poor form and that is likely to have a bearing on proceedings.

L'OM have failed to win any of their last four league matches, picking up just one point (W0-D1-L3) during this dismal run. Several of the players that started the season strongly - such as left-wing-back Nuno Tavares, on loan from Tottenham's North London rivals Arsenal - have lost their way.

Marseille's home form is also a concern. They've won just one of their last four home matches (W1-D1-L2) in all competitions, and that sole victory - vs Sporting (4-1) in the Champions League - occurred behind closed doors, fans being shut out because of crowd trouble on a previous occasion. Marseille famed fanbase can be incredibly intimidating for visiting sides but also burdensome for the home players.

Experience key for Conte's side

Marseille's lack of high-level European experience relative to Tottenham is another factor to take into account. There are one or two individuals in l'OM's line-up that have outstanding experience of playing at this level - Alexis Sanchez, for example - but few of them compared to Tottenham. As a club, Marseille have little recent experience of dealing with this kind of do-or-die situation in Europe's premier club competition.

Tottenham's superior history in the competition and greater individual experience at the elite level of the game should serve them well.

Unlike Marseille, they have several players in their side that have performed at the higher echelons of the sport for club and country, which should hand them an advantage. They also have a manager well-versed in dealing with these type of situations.

Tottenham are worth considering to win the match at 2.56/4. Given they need only a draw to make the knockout phase, however, there are other notable options.



Tottenham on the Draw No Bet market - or Tottenham 0 on the Asian Handicap market, which is exactly the same thing - is our selection. With this pick, you'll make a profit if Tottenham win, and get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

***

And why not try this Bet Builder?