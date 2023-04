Real Madrid backed to KO Chelsea

Milan to win all-Italian battle

Plus tips for Championship and EFL

Chelsea 2.982/1 v Real Madrid 2.546/4, the Draw 3.65

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Paul Higham says: "Chelsea are only 7/1 to somehow qualify, which seems pretty short to anyone who watched them against Brighton, while Real are 1/14 to go through as expected.

"The draw at 5/2 could be in play here as I doubt Lampard will go gung-ho from the start and risk been demolished on the break - but the bet here is Real Madrid to win the second leg at 29/20.

"It's such a tough assignment for Chelsea who could well fall into the 'stick or twist' conundrum, and Real have enough quality to control the ball, but also soak up pressure and hit on the break.

"If Real score first they kill the tie off, and given Chelsea's goal against Brighton was their only one in five games then I can easily see a Real win to nil here at 16/5."

Back Madrid win to nil @ 16/5

Napoli 1.84/5 v Milan 5.59/2, the Draw 3.814/5

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Kevin Hatchard says: "For all of Napoli's brilliance this season, there have been recent signs of wear and tear, and the absence of Kim and Zambo-Anguissa represents a big setback. Osimhen's return is obviously significant, but Milan and Pioli have picked up two wins against Napoli recently, even if they rode their luck second time around.

"Milan are 1.8 to qualify, and I'm happy to take that price. We can afford them to lose by a single goal, and then hope they can find a way to progress via either extra time or penalties. Players like Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz and rampaging left-back Theo Hernandez can do serious damage on the counter-attack, and I expect Milan to score."

Back Milan to qualify 1.8

Sunderland 1.715/7 v Huddersfield 5.95/1, the Draw 4.03/1

19:45

Jack Critchley says: "Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo has been sensational this season and with the Black Cats having netted six times across their last two home matches, supporters will be expecting to witness yet another swashbuckling performance.

"The Wearsiders have fired in 47 shots across their last three matches and they will surely find a way past relegation-threatened Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

"Huddersfield were incredibly poor against Swansea with some supporters starting to worry that the Terriers have reverted to type. Having squandered a two goal lead against Blackburn and having barely laid a glove on the Swans, they are unlikely to derail the hosts' play-off charge."

Back Sunderland & over 1.5 goals @ 2.0

Ipswich 1.251/4 v Port Vale 15.5, the Draw 6.86/1

19:45

Alan Dudman says: "Ipswich have effortlessly glided into second and slipped through the gears with nine wins from 10, so it's hardly a shock they are priced at 1/5 on the Sportsbook for this.

"They've produced some big wins in that run, notably three 4-0s and a 6-0 (at the weekend), and they've covered the -2 Handicap in five of those.

"Their home record of scored 52 and conceded just 12 is astonishing and have won six straight on Suffolk soil. Vale could be easy pickings here, as they often play too open."

Back Over 3.5 goals @ 2/1

Crawley 3.02/1 v Colchester 2.588/5, the Draw 3.259/4

19:45

Ian Lamont says: "If Crawley had performed like they did on Saturday since the turn of the year, they wouldn't be on their fourth manager of the season, or worrying about relegation. A comfortable mid-table finish would have been sewn up by now...

"Having started the season badly, the Sussex club are used to the battle against relegation, while Colchester have been struggling much of the season too. A victory at Salford on Saturday proved they want to stay up more than their inconsistent hosts want promotion!"

Back Crawley @ 3.0

Internacional 1/8 v Metropolitanos 17/1, the Draw 7/1

23:00

Nathan Joyes says: "Two last minute goals impacted both teams very differently in round one, as Internacional rescued a point whereas Metropolitanos lost deep into added time.



"However, Internacional faced a tough trip to Colombia and were unfortunate to not get the three points, and back on home soil they are very much expected to dominate.

"Metropolitanos are the rank outsiders for the Libertadores at 501.0, and their best chance of securing a point has now passed them. A trip to Brazil against last year's Serie A third place side will only emphases the gulf between both clubs."