Dons remain unbeaten in quest for survival

MK Dons v Charlton Athletic

Tuesday 18th April, kick-off 19:45

Charlton were mentioned in a recent column as ones to avoid due to their inconsistency, and their binary form continued at the weekend as they were hammered 6-0 at Ipswich. It's a little unfair to judge them on that, as Ipswich have a squad and a budget built for the Championship, but at times the Addicks have been woeful.

Of course previously they had beaten Burton 3-2 and were 6-0 winners themselves against Shrewsbury at the turn of the month.

MK Dons are making quite a good fist of their battle to stay in the division, and while I am far from convinced about the manager Mark Jackson, they have pulled into 19th position on 43 points and are at least still alive.

The Dons are now 3.55/2 in the Relegation market, and had traded a lot shorter when all was seemingly lost.

The Buckinghamshire side are now seven unbeaten with three wins and four successive draws heading into Tuesday night, and the draw will attract many for a punt at 23/10 on the Sportsbook. So will the Under 2.5 Goals at 1.824/5 on the Exchange, as eight of MK's last 10 results have seen the backers of that bet collect.

Cheltenham striker Alfie May was once again a nemesis, as he netted a 97th equaliser at Stadium MK - a game in which Jackson's team very much deserved to win after a Mo Eisa double, although Jackson lamented it felt more like a loss.

"There were lots of positives. It didn't go our way, we conceded right at the end, but at Derby, we got a point," he said.

According to Opta Stats, MK Dons had picked up 12 points in their previous six league matches (W3 D3), as many as they did in their first 14 games under manager Jackson (W3 D3 L8), and the 7/5 price on a home win is just about acceptable here, as I cannot trust Holden's Charlton at all.

Conor Grant and Nathan Holland, who operate behind Mo Eisa could be key to this in terms of creating, as the Dons had a ton of possession against Cheltenham on Saturday, and Dean Holden's Charlton have conceded 33 goals on the road.

Eisa to Score Anytime on the Sportsbook pays 15/8, and has 12 in 33 this season. For a team that was hardly creating a chance in anger prior to a recent run, that's a fair return. The Bet Builder option on the Dons to win with Eisa to Anytime Scorer pays around 7/2.

A more daring play would be to throw in the Under 2.5 as they have a paltry 1.09 xG return at home for the campaign, but they are playing as an improved side.

Back MK Dons to beat Charlton 7/5

Go low with Correct Score selections

Oxford United v Portsmouth

Tuesday 18th April, kick-off 19:45

Portsmouth somewhat let the side down on Saturday with a disappointing 1-1 draw at out-of-sorts Shrewsbury, and three successive draws have put paid to any slim chance of making the play-offs. It's all been a bit tame as an ending for John Mousinho - who had started off so well as manager replacing Danny Cowley.

If MK Dons fans have been feeling miserable, spare a thought for Oxford, as the ghost of Karl Robinson's tenue is lingering over them in their bid for survival. Oxford have usually been good for a play-off spot in this division, and their last win was back in January.

They seem to enjoy the MK link too, as Liam Manning is charged with keeping them up. He's vastly overrated in my opinion, and Oxford are 4.03/1 in the Relegation market.

Neither team are known for their goalscoring exploits of late. Pompey have netted just three in their last four (and all four games have hit Under 2.5), while Oxford have scored just once in their last three games.

Manning said of the weekend's 0-1 loss to Bolton: "We're in a scrap, we're in a fight - who's going to come to the party?" It was Manning's first loss as U's boss having overseen four draws on the spin previously.

Indeed, it's the draw angle I like for this one, and I am keen to play on 0-0 and 1-1 Correct Score bets for this. Three of Pompey's last four have been 1-1 or 0-0 and their xG away from home is 1.38, less than the 1.50 at Fratton.

With Oxford on a 1.27 xA at home, you can take the Under 2.5 on the Sportsbook at 8/11. Oxford are winless in their last 14 league games (D5 L10), and that first part with five draws is where I want to head and tap into.

Back 0-0 Correct Score Oxford v Portsmouth 15/2

Tractor Boys looking as smooth as a Ferrari

Ipswich Town v Port Vale

Tuesday 18th April, kick-off 19:45

While others around have faltered, quick as a flash Ipswich have rocketed to favourites to win the title in the League One Winner market at 1.9110/11, and are now just a point behind top placed Plymouth.

Sheffield Wednesday have completely blown their chance it seems, and how they've engineered a one win from eight run with their powerful squad is ridiculous. They even lost to Forest Green.

Ipswich have had no worries, and they've effortlessly glided into second and slipped through the gears with nine wins from 10, so it's hardly a shock they are priced at 1/5 on the Sportsbook for this.

They've produced some big wins in that run, notably three 4-0s and a 6-0 (at the weekend), and they've covered the -2 Handicap in five of those.

Their home record of scored 52 and conceded just 12 is astonishing and have won six straight on Suffolk soil. Vale could be easy pickings here, as they often play too open.

Back Over 3.5 Goals Ipswich v Port Vale 2/1

The Over 3.5 Goals at 2.962/1 is feasible, although we are backing Ipswich to get plenty in that, as Vale will struggle to break down a defence that have kept 10 clean sheets from their last 11 games. It's a stat that gives us the option of a clean sheet to back, and even Conor Chaplin as Sportsbook to Score A Hat Trick price at 22/1 is a possible. He scored three at the weekend, has six in four and now 25 in total.

Chaplin to Score First at 3/1 is bigger than Freddie Ladapo.