AC Milan 2.588/5 v Tottenham 3.185/40, the Draw 3.412/5

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Jamie Pacheco says: "Spurs' results in the Premier League over the last two weeks tell you everything you need to know about their inconsistency this season.

"The weekend before last they put in an extremely professional and organised performance to beat Manchester City 1-0 at home but followed it up with a horror show this weekend just gone. Despite taking an early lead, they then conceded four to lose 4-1 at Leicester.

"Interestingly, they're in the same fifth place in their domestic league as Milan are. But unlike Milan, they topped their Champions League group. Key to that was their good home form, beating runners-up Frankfurt and Marseille and drawing with Sporting Lisbon.

"Another curious similarity between the two is that Spurs are also missing their first-choice goalkeeper with Hugo Lloris ruled out for another six weeks or so. But they suffered an additional blow with the news that Rodrigo Bentancur is likely to be out for a few games himself after picking up an injury in that defeat at Leicester."

PSG 2.6813/8 v Bayern Munich 2.6413/8, the Draw 3.953/1

19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

James Eastham says: "There's good reason to believe this will be an open encounter with scoring chances at both ends rather than a tight and low-scoring affair. For PSG, Lionel Messi and Neymar are expected to start and, if needed, Mbappe may appear off the bench.

"Such star-studded quality in attack stands in contrast to PSG's recent defensive performances: they've kept just one clean sheet in nine games against top-flight opposition since returning to action after the World Cup, conceding an average of 1.56 goals a game across those nine matches.

"Bayern's prolific scoring form in recent weeks suggests they should be dangerous in the final third, while the long-term absence of Manuel Neuer with a broken leg makes the visitors more vulnerable in goal.

"On the Goals Lines market Over 3.0 is available at 1.85 and this looks a smart selection. With this pick, you'll get your stakes back if the game has exactly three goals, and make a profit if the game has four or more goals."

Burnley 1.728/11 v Watford 5.79/2, the Draw 4.03/1

20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Mark O'Haire says: "Burnley have enjoyed the upper-hand in league meetings with Watford over the last decade or so. The Clarets have posted W8-D7-L4 in head-to-head encounters since the beginning of 2010/11, with the hosts also boasting a W7-D5-L1 return when facing off at Turf Moor since 2004. However, one of Burnley's only two league losses this season arrived in the reverse.

"Burnley 1.73 are seven points clear at the top of the table having lost just twice under Vincent Kompany's watch (W20-D8-L2), picking up maximum points in 14 of their past 15 league fixtures. The Clarets only defeats have arrived on the road against fellow promotion hopefuls with the hosts coming into this contest off 10 straight Turf Moor triumphs.

"Watford 5.60 were expected to be amongst the leading contenders for promotion but the Hornets have been plagued by inconsistency and injury. The visitors have managed only W4-D5-L4 since the start of November, and are winless in four (W0-D3-L1) over the past month. Worryingly, Watford's road record reads just W1-D5-L4 when excluding the bottom-six."

Norwich 1.8810/11 v Hull 4.77/2, the Draw 3.814/5

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Jack Critchley says: "Norwich boss David Wagner has asked his side to ensure that Carrow Road is 'unpleasant' for the visit of Hull on Tuesday night. The Canaries have struggled at home all season and the appointment of the German boss has seemingly done little to improve their fortunes in East Anglia.

"The hosts are without a victory in front of their own fans since the end of October and although facing table-topping Burnley in their previous home match was always going to be tough, the club also suffered a rare away blip at the weekend...

"Hull were marginally the better side in Staffordshire at the weekend, yet Liam Rosenior's men were forced to settle for a point against Stoke. Although they still have a realistic shot of creeping into the top six this season, the Tigers' lack of firepower is likely to prevent them from forcing their way into the play-off picture.

"Nevertheless, they are incredibly tough to beat with only Sheffield United and Reading having left with maximum points since the managerial switch."

Port Vale 3.39/4 v Barnsley 2.447/5, the Draw 3.3512/5

19:45

Alan Dudman says: "Barnsley comfortably beat Cambridge at the weekend to take their unbeaten run to four and that was achieved for the most part with 10-men and hardly any of the ball. It was a mixed afternoon for Max Watters - who got the first goal on eight minutes and was red-carded just half-an-hour later. They had to dig in on Saturday as Cambridge are a big side that go direct.

"Barnsley face an altogether different test on Tuesday as Port Vale can play expansive and open football, but such is the state of the Vale Park pitch at the moment, it won't be easy to execute that for either team. The two met earlier in the season at Oakwell and it finished 1-1. I can see the same sort of low-scoring game again.

"Vale played in front of the Sky cameras fairly recently against Peterborough and were very poor that night. Since then, their form has gone into a tailspin and they've failed to win a match in six with four losses. Saturday's 3-2 loss against Shrewsbury saw Vale set-up in a quite an attacking formation again, but their nemesis of conceding from set-pieces was their undoing."