AC Milan v Tottenham Tips: Get building with this San Siro Bet Builder 
Jamie Pacheco
13 February 2023
4:00 min read class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jamie-the-pacman-pacheco/">Jamie Pacheco</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-13">13 February 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "AC Milan v Tottenham Tips: Get building with this San Siro Bet Builder ", "name": "AC Milan v Tottenham Tips: Get building with this San Siro Bet Builder ", "description": "There are good reasons to think we'll have goals at both ends while Antonio Conte's superb record against Milan can't be ignored. So, combine the two, says J...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/ac-milan-v-tottenham-tips-get-building-with-this-san-siro-bet-builder-120223-206.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/ac-milan-v-tottenham-tips-get-building-with-this-san-siro-bet-builder-120223-206.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-13T17:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-13T17:20:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/SonKaneSpurs1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "There are good reasons to think we'll have goals at both ends while Antonio Conte's superb record against Milan can't be ignored. So, combine the two, says Jamie Pacheco... Antonio Conte has won eight of his last nine against Milan Olivier Giroud in fine form in the Champions League 2.29 Bet Builder looking a good option Milan v Tottenham Tuesday 14 February, 20:00Live on BT Sport 1 Milan come crashing back down to earth after remarkable season Milan are currently just fifth in Serie A, although admittedly on the same number of points as Roma and Atalanta in fourth and third place, respectively. Still, it's a far cry from that fabulous Serie A title last season. But at least they negotiated their way into the Last 16 of the Champions League without much hassle, finishing runners-up to Chelsea. They secured back-to-back 4-0 wins, first at Dinamo Zagreb and then at home to Salzburg, those six points and a strong goal difference meaning they were never in much danger of not qualifying. Worryingly though, before that, they had lost 3-0 at Stamford Bridge and then 2-0 at home in the reverse fixture. And let's face it: the Blues are hardly having a great season themselves. Remarkably for a side that has historically been such a big player in this competition, Opta remind us that it's their first appearance in the knockout stages of the Champions League since the 2013-14 season. If his form in the Champions League so far is anything to go by, then much will depend on veteran Olivier Giroud. He's been involved in six goals so far this season, scoring four and assisting two, and may have a point to prove here. He had a three-year spell at Chelsea (before moving to Milan) that started well but fizzled out somewhat. Other players to look out for are Portuguese winger Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez, who love to combine down that left wing. Keeper Mike Maignan is likely to miss out with a long-term injury, with Milan hoping he'll be available for the second leg. Inconsistency plaguing Spurs Spurs' results in the Premier League over the last two weeks tell you everything you need to know about their inconsistency this season. The weekend before last they put in an extremely professional and organised performance to beat Manchester City 1-0 at home but followed it up with a horror show this weekend just gone. Despite taking an early lead, they then conceded four to lose 4-1 at Leicester. [matchPredictions url=" https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/ac-milan-vs-tottenham-hotspur/962697/"] Interestingly, they're in the same fifth place in their domestic league as Milan are. But unlike Milan, they topped their Champions League group. Key to that was their good home form, beating runners-up Frankfurt and Marseille and drawing with Sporting Lisbon. Another curious similarity between the two is that Spurs are also missing their first-choice goalkeeper with Hugo Lloris ruled out for another six weeks or so. But they suffered an additional blow with the news that Rodrigo Bentancur is likely to be out for a few games himself after picking up an injury in that defeat at Leicester. Draw the lesser of three evils The odds are pretty tight here with home advantage the main reason why Milan are slight favourites at [2.68], with Tottenham available at [2.9] and the draw a [3.45] chance. Simplistic as this sounds, in a game where there doesn't seem too be too much to choose between them, going for the biggest price of the three (the draw) at [3.45] makes some sense. What could make a big difference here is Antonio Conte's remarkable record as manager against the Rossoneri. Opta point out that he won eight of his nine matches against them between 2013 and 2021. Better still, he's guided his team to three consecutive wins at the San Siro without conceding a single goal in any of them. Goalscorer watch On the goalscorer front, you could make a case for Milan's top two scorers this season. Giroud has been good in this competition so far as we've seen already, is fresh from scoring in their 1-0 win over Torino on Friday night, and also got one two weeks ago in a shock 2-5 defeat at home to Sassuolo. So the Frenchman comes into this match in decent form. Spurs keeper Lloris hasn't had the best of seasons by his high standards but experience goes a long way and Milan's chances of scoring increase as a result of his absence. Giroud is 21/10 on the Sportsbook to get a goal but as we always say, check out his price on the Exchange nearer the time, as well. Leao, with nine goals of his own, is decently-priced at 3/1 on the Sportsbook but you may well get [5.0] or better on the Exchange. Harry Kane is the obvious place to start as regards Spurs players with 17 in 23 Premier League games but he hasn't been quite as consistent in this competition with just the one goal so far. He's their best chance of a goal, of course, but for that reason, the 7/5 looks a little short. That man Bentancur is currently listed on the anytime goalscorer list on the Sportsbook at 17/2. So maybe he'll play after all. He certainly wasn't prolific at his former club Juventus, scoring just twice in 130 appearances, but has found his shooting boots at Spurs, having already scored five times this season. Bet Builder the bet of the match This is an extremely tough match to predict with lots of ifs, buts, and maybes. So maybe the best bet lies in the form of a Bet Builder. Conte's remarkable record against Milan and Spurs' far greater recent experience in the knockout stages of this competition suggest Spurs won't lose here so the 4/9 on the Double Chance market (Spurs win or draw) is a good starting point. The stats don't necessarily suggest this could be a 'both teams to score' game so we're going a bit against the grain in that sense here. But these are two well-matched sides, missing their first-choice keepers, and are both capable of putting in poor performances at the back. So it would be a bit of a surprise if we didn't see both sides score at least once. The double comes to 2.29. So, combine the two, says Jamie Pacheco...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Antonio Conte has won eight of his last nine against Milan</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Olivier Giroud in fine form in the Champions League</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>2.29 Bet Builder looking a good option </strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/ac-milan-v-tottenham/31894466">Milan v Tottenham </a></strong><br><strong>Tuesday 14 February, 20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 1</strong></p><h2>Milan come crashing back down to earth after remarkable season</h2><p></p><p>Milan are currently just fifth in <strong>Serie A</strong>, although admittedly on the same number of points as Roma and Atalanta in fourth and third place, respectively.</p><p>Still, it's a far cry from that fabulous Serie A title last season.</p><p>But at least they negotiated their way into the Last 16 of the <strong>Champions League</strong> without much hassle, finishing runners-up to Chelsea. They secured back-to-back 4-0 wins, first at Dinamo Zagreb and then at home to Salzburg, those six points and a strong goal difference meaning they were never in much danger of not qualifying.</p><p>Worryingly though, before that, they had lost 3-0 at <strong>Stamford Bridge</strong> and then 2-0 at home in the reverse fixture. And let's face it: the Blues are hardly having a great season themselves.</p><p>Remarkably for a side that has historically been such a big player in this competition, Opta remind us that it's their first appearance in the <strong>knockout stages</strong> of the Champions League since the 2013-14 season.</p><p>If his form in the Champions League so far is anything to go by, then much will depend on veteran <strong>Olivier Giroud</strong>. He's been involved in six goals so far this season, scoring four and assisting two, and may have a point to prove here. He had a three-year spell at Chelsea (before moving to Milan) that started well but fizzled out somewhat.</p><p><img alt="Olivier Giroud AC Milan goal 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Olivier%20Giroud%20AC%20Milan%20goal%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Other players to look out for are Portuguese winger Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez, who love to combine down that left wing. Keeper Mike Maignan is likely to miss out with a long-term injury, with Milan hoping he'll be available for the second leg.</p><h2>Inconsistency plaguing Spurs</h2><p></p><p>Spurs' results in the Premier League over the last two weeks tell you everything you need to know about their <strong>inconsistency</strong> this season.</p><p>The weekend before last they put in an extremely professional and organised <strong>performance</strong> to beat Manchester City 1-0 at home but followed it up with a horror show this weekend just gone. Despite taking an early lead, they then conceded four to lose 4-1 at Leicester.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#1B1B1E;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#529E71;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#529E71;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#B23635;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#B23635;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M164.8,203l-17.4,1.5c-21.5,1.9-43.2,1.9-64.7,0L65.2,203V48.9L88,46.7c17.9-1.7,36-1.7,53.9,0l22.8,2.2 V203z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000080174261547990774320000005025613735994573974_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000080174261547990774320000005025613735994573974_);"> <rect x="66.2" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> <rect x="94.1" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> <rect x="122" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> <rect x="149.9" y="31.9" style="fill:#B23635;" width="14" height="181.5"></rect> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>AC Milan</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#171F3F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7F43B;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Torino</span></li> <li><span class="team">Inter Milan</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">Sassuolo</span></li> <li><span class="team">Lazio</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Lecce</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Torino</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Preston North End</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur</strong> Tuesday 14 February, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/ac-milan-vs-tottenham-hotspur/962697/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Interestingly, they're in the same <strong>fifth place</strong> in their domestic league as Milan are.</p><p>But unlike Milan, they topped their Champions League group. Key to that was their good home form, beating runners-up Frankfurt and Marseille and drawing with <strong>Sporting Lisbon</strong>.</p><p>Another curious similarity between the two is that Spurs are also missing their first-choice goalkeeper with Hugo Lloris ruled out for another six weeks or so.</p><p>But they suffered an additional blow with the news that <strong>Rodrigo Bentancur</strong> is likely to be out for a few games himself after picking up an injury in that defeat at Leicester.</p><h2>Draw the lesser of three evils</h2><p></p><p>The odds are pretty tight here with <strong>home advantage</strong> the main reason why Milan are slight favourites at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b>, with Tottenham available at <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> and the draw a 3.45 chance.</p><p>Simplistic as this sounds, in a game where there doesn't seem too be too much to choose between them, going for the biggest <strong>price</strong> of the three (the draw) at 3.45 makes some sense.</p><p><img alt="Antonio Conte, Spurs boss.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Antonio%20Conte,%20Spurs%20boss.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>What could make a big difference here is Antonio Conte's remarkable record as manager against the <strong>Rossoneri</strong>. Opta point out that he won eight of his nine matches against them between 2013 and 2021. Better still, he's guided his team to three consecutive wins at the San Siro without conceding a single goal in any of them.</p><h2>Goalscorer watch</h2><p></p><p>On the goalscorer front, you could make a case for Milan's top two scorers this season.</p><p>Giroud has been good in this competition so far as we've seen already, is fresh from scoring in their 1-0 win over <strong>Torino</strong> on Friday night, and also got one two weeks ago in a shock 2-5 defeat at home to Sassuolo. So the Frenchman comes into this match in decent form.</p><p>Spurs keeper <strong>Lloris </strong>hasn't had the best of seasons by his high standards but experience goes a long way and Milan's chances of scoring increase as a result of his absence. Giroud is 21/10 on the Sportsbook to get a goal but as we always say, check out his price on the Exchange nearer the time, as well.</p><blockquote>Leao, with nine goals of his own, is decently-priced at 3/1 on the <strong>Sportsbook</strong> but you may well get <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> or better on the Exchange.</blockquote><p><strong>Harry Kane</strong> is the obvious place to start as regards Spurs players with 17 in 23 Premier League games but he hasn't been quite as consistent in this competition with just the one goal so far. He's their best chance of a goal, of course, but for that reason, the 7/5 looks a little short.</p><p>That man Bentancur is currently listed on the anytime goalscorer list on the Sportsbook at 17/2. So maybe he'll play after all. He certainly wasn't prolific at his former club Juventus, scoring just twice in 130 appearances, but has found his <strong>shooting boots</strong> at Spurs, having already scored five times this season.</p><p><img alt="bentancur-1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bentancur-1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>Bet Builder the bet of the match</h2><p></p><p>This is an extremely tough match to predict with lots of ifs, buts, and maybes.</p><blockquote>So maybe the best bet lies in the form of a Bet Builder.</blockquote><p>Conte's remarkable record against Milan and Spurs' far greater recent <strong>experience</strong> in the knockout stages of this competition suggest Spurs won't lose here so the 4/9 on the Double Chance market (Spurs win or draw) is a good starting point.</p><p>The stats don't necessarily suggest this could be a <strong>'both teams to score'</strong> game so we're going a bit against the grain in that sense here. But these are two well-matched sides, missing their first-choice keepers, and are both capable of putting in poor performances at the back. So it would be a bit of a surprise if we didn't see both sides score at least once.</p><p>The double comes to 2.29.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Spurs or Draw (4/9) + Both teams to score (8/11) @ 2.29</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/ac-milan-v-tottenham/31894466" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.29</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on footy accas</h2> <p>You can earn a £2 free bet when you place £10 on football accas or multiples with Betfair. 