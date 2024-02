Foden to strike in Man City Bet Builder

Lewis Jones: "FC Copenhagen qualified as Group A runners-up, a tremendous achievement considering they surged past Manchester United and Galatasaray to secure an unlikely qualification. It's been a whacky ride for them to get here, beating Manchester United 4-3 along the way and holding Bayern Munich to a 0-0 draw. Are they any good, though? I'm torn.

"No team made more clearances in the group stages of the Champions League - a stat which suggests they were on the backfoot a lot. Yet, their overall defensive metrics are positive, restricting Bayern to a combined expected goals total of 1.57 across their two games. They obviously have the tools to restrict an elite attack.

"However, the Danish champions haven't played a competitive game since beating Galatasaray in their final group game in December due to the Danish Superliga's winter break. Hardly the perfect preparation ahead of facing a football juggernaut.

"Man City won all six games in Group G for the first time in the Champions League and arrive purring along to Pep Guardiola's tune. The 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday made it 10 wins on the spin across all competitions. City have scored 29 goals in that winning run, conceding only five."

Dave Tindall: "Rodrygo has three Champions League goals to his name this season and is worth a look at 15/8 to register anytime.

"The same applies to Joselu, Real's designated penalty taker, who scored scored twice at Getafe in his last away game and also bagged a Champions League brace away to Leipzig's fellow Germans, Union Berlin, in the group stage. He's 9/5 for another goal.

"But the one I like best is Vinicius Junior, also at 9/5. The Brazilian has six goals in his last six games, that run including a hat-trick against Barcelona. He's only been fit for three Champions League games in the current campaign but scored in two of them.

"For Leipzig, Lois Openda is the standout. He has the third most goals in the Bundesliga this season with 15 and scored three times across the two games against Manchester City. An anytime goal for the Belgian forward is 6/4 but let's combine that with a strike for Vini Jr and an away win to get some juicy Bet Builder odds."

EFL Tips & Predictions

Jack Critchley: "Blackburn have lost each of their last five away league games, conceding at least three goals in each of those games; they last lost six successive such games in April 2013"

"John Eustace's appointment inspired Rovers to collect their first victory since December 12th and the former midfielder will be hoping that his side can take that momentum into this midweek contest with his former employers. Eustace had the Blues riding high in the Championship table before being ousted in favour of Wayne Rooney and he'll be licking his lips at the prospect of getting one over on the Blues.

"Rovers have been slick going forward all season and Tyrhys Dolan, Sam Gallagher, Sammie Szmodics and Ryan Hedges combined well on Saturday afternoon. Defensively, they are extremely suspect and having survived a missed penalty at Ewood Park, they are likely to be vulnerable once again.

"Birmingham have lost their last two matches, yet they've outshot their opponents in each of those losses. The Blues had 25 efforts against Sheffield Wednesday and need to be a little more clinical. Mowbray, also facing his former club, will have his side playing an attack-minded brand of football and fans will be hoping that Jay Stansfield and Koji Miyoshi are given a start in this one."

Alan Dudman: "We've played a short price with the Newport game, and another 4/9 short one looks too good to turn down with Stockport, who are now four points clear at the top.

"Dave Challinor's side have been ultra consistent this term and with just 12 conceded at home, it's going to be difficult for Crewe to break that imperious defence.

"Stockport also have a great record against the Alex, and have lost just one of their last seven league games against Crewe Alexandra (W4 D2), a 2-0 defeat in April 2011.

"Crewe are unbeaten in their last four away league games (W2 D2); they last managed five games avoiding defeat on the road in the Football League in March 2023 (D5)."

Mark O'Haire: "Southampton are W16-D6-L0 in Championship action since the end of September - the in-form Saints have posted W6-D5-L0 on their travels during that sequence and have dropped points just once across all venues in their last nine outings. Russell Martin's men also boast a phenomenal W16-D2-L0 return when facing bottom-half opposition this season.

"Such exceptional numbers make it difficult to oppose the second-placed side on Tuesday night. Bristol City were beaten 1-0 at home by Leeds in their last Ashton Gate encounter and fell to defeat by the same scoreline when welcoming high-flying Ipswich; the Robins have notched only once in their four home fixtures against top-six teams this term.

"With that in-mind, I'm happy to support Southampton to win and Under 4.5 Goals at [10/11] on the Sportsbook. Bristol City have fired blanks in four of their most recent seven showdowns, with 11 of their 12 league losses involving a maximum of four strikes; meanwhile, all eight of Saints' road victories have arrived via this same method."

