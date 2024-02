Orient unlucky at Barnsley on Saturday

Salford still look a good option under Robinson

Stockport banker bets for Tuesday night

League One

Bolton have scored in each of their last 12 home league games (24 goals in total), it's their longest such run in the Football League since between October 2016 and March 2017 (14 games).

Wycombe have been conceding of late too, so that gives us a chance here and Bolton's price is a pretty good one at 4/51.80, and it's probably influenced here by Wycombe's big win at the weekend - scoring five against Peterborough.

Ian Evatt's side won the previous fixture earlier in the season, and it could be another for goals, and while the hosts have drawn their last two (both 1-1), their home form is excellent.

KEY OPTA STAT: Bolton Wanderers lost their first four Football League games against Wycombe Wanderers but have since won two of three meetings with the Chairboys (L1).

Orient's upturn in form continued at the weekend although they suffered a defeat at Barnsley - a game we tipped in the column as a draw was scuppered with goals for the Tykes on 88 and 90 minutes, but their surge recently makes them a decent bet this Tuesday at 8/111.73.

The O's had an excellent first 20 minutes with an early goal, but they were under immense pressure in the second-half and Richie Wellens was far from happy with his team's game management.

However, Northampton are below the Londoners in the table, and they've lost eight on the road - a real boom or bust team. They were also hammered recently at Portsmouth. Since a run of three wins between October 2018 and January 2020, Northampton are winless in their last 10 away league games against newly promoted sides (D4 L6).

KEY OPTA STAT: Leyton Orient's only win across their last 14 Football League meetings with Northampton Town (D6 L7) came in October 2019 in League Two under Ross Embleton (1-0).

The market is undecided on the Under 2.5 and Overs, with the pair at Evens and 4/51.80, and with Reading scoring just 15 on the road all season, this looks one for the Under 2.5.

They've won their last two with two clean sheets, but a 2-0 win against Charlton is form to ignore as the Addicks are awful, although, quite how they won at Stevenage previously was a mystery. Reading, could win successive league matches on the road for the first time since November 2021.

Fleetwood have a poor xG of just 1.28 while Reading's is even worse at 1.15, so it might be one to also explore the Under 1.5 at a bigger price.

KEY OPTA STAT: Fleetwood's 3-0 win over Port Vale was their first at home in the league since November and they could win successive league matches there for the first time since February 2023 (run of three).

League Two

Salford have been a good source of profit for the column recently for the singles, although Saturday's 1-1 at Swindon was the only let down in our League Two treble, with the other two selections winning.

However, Salford are big improvers under Karl Robinson and are unbeaten in six with three wins.

Doncaster have won just two of their last 22 away league games (D6 L14), and are without a win in their last seven such games (D3 L4), and Salford's price looks a good one with a shade of odds-on.

KEY OPTA STAT: Doncaster Rovers have won just one of their last six away Football League matches against sides from Greater Manchester (D1 L4), a 2-1 win on the road against Rochdale in October 2022.

Notts County's comical defending has caught up with them. They were looking possible title contenders early in the season, but they've dropped alarmingly to 10th in the table and are without a win in five. Their form has deserted them.

However, they recently drew 5-5 with Grimsby - the County of old. On Saturday they lost 1-3 to Gillingham despite enjoying plenty of the ball, in fact almost all of it. But they cannot defend, and they've shipped 34 on the road.

Newport are unbeaten in their last eight home league games (W4 D4), and could win three in a row on home soil in the league for the first time since May 2021.

KEY OPTA STAT: Notts County have won just three of their last 22 away Football League games against Newport County (D6 L13) with their last such victory at Rodney Parade coming in a 1-0 win in April 2016.

We've played a short price with the Newport game, and another 4/91.44 short one looks too good to turn down with Stockport, who are now four points clear at the top.

Dave Challinor's side have been ultra consistent this term and with just 12 conceded at home, it's going to be difficult for Crewe to break that imperious defence.

Stockport also have a great record against the Alex, and have lost just one of their last seven league games against Crewe Alexandra (W4 D2), a 2-0 defeat in April 2011.

KEY OPTA STAT: Crewe are unbeaten in their last four away league games (W2 D2); they last managed five games avoiding defeat on the road in the Football League in March 2023 (D5).

