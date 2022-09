Below are previews and tips for Tuesday night's matches but for an overview of the Champions League group stage, read Paul Higham's guide.

Dinamo Zagreb 7.87/1 v Chelsea 1.4840/85, the Draw 4.94/1

17:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Mark O'Haire says: "The goal expectancy for Tuesday's early kick-off is 2.85 and Over 2.5 Goals is trading at 1.824/5.

"Both Teams To Score is offered at 2.021/1 - a selection that's banked in four of Chelsea's opening six Premier League fixtures, as well as 12 of Dinamo Zagreb's 14 matches across league and Champions League qualifying this season."

"With Thomas Tuchel's team appearing far from watertight defensively, particularly on their travels this term, BTTS is well worth considering. The Blues shipped three goals at Leeds and twice at Southampton, with a number of new faces still trying to settle in a system that's alternated regularly throughout the current campaign."

Celtic 5.69/2 v Real Madrid 1.664/6, the Draw 4.57/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Frank Monkhouse says: "Confidence is sky-high at Parkhead following Saturday's stunning win over Rangers in the Old Firm derby. The Hoops crushed their rivals, winning 4-0 on a day when it could have been more.

"That win lifted Ange Postecoglou's champions five points clear at the head of the division and looking every inch a team good enough to make it two in a row, but there's still plenty of work to be done on that front.

"For now, Celtic enjoys the distraction of playing the biggest team in the most popular competition in Glasgow.

"It doesn't get any better, but can they mark the occasion with a memorable win? The betting doesn't suggest so, with backers offered 5.69/2 about victory for Celtic while the draw may appeal to some at 4.57/2."

PSG 1.374/11 v Juventus 9.89/1, the Draw 5.85/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Dan Fitch says: "New PSG boss Christophe Galtier has elected to play with a 3-4-3 formation this season, as he attempts to find the right balance and select a front three of Neymar, Mbappe and Lionel Messi. The early signs are that Galtier is dealing with this issue more successfully than his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino was able to, with all three of his star forwards starting the season in fine form.

"Yet though the signs have been promising in Ligue 1, it's the Champions League that will provide the toughest test. Juventus drew 1-1 at Fiorentina at the weekend and are unbeaten this season (P5 W2 D3). Dusan Vlahovic struggled to maintain form after joining from Fiorentina midway through last season, but he's started this campaign brightly, with four goals from as many games."

Sevilla 9.08/1 v Manchester City 1.331/3, the Draw 5.04/1

20:00 - Live on BT Sport

Tom Victor says: "Four league games have brought just a single point, with a weekend defeat against Barcelona leaving manager Julen Lopetegui under pressure, and Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the top job at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán."

"Erling Haaland was on target again, scoring his 10th goal in just six Premier League games since making his summer move from Borussia Dortmund, and will now be looking to repeat the trick in Europe after his injury issues harmed his former club's chances last season."

Red Bull Salzburg 3.711/4 v Milan 2.111/10, the Draw 3.814/5

20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Dan Fitch says: "Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side came from behind to win 3-2 in their derby against Inter over the weekend, with Rafael Leao grabbing two of the goals. This extended Milan's unbeaten start to the season (P5 W3 D2), with the Serie A champions second in the table behind Napoli on goal difference.

"The good news for Red Bull Salzburg is that Milan's wins have all come at the San Siro, with their two away games being drawn. Salzburg have made a flying start to the season winning six of their seven league games (L1) to take an early lead in the Bundesliga."

RB Leipzig 1.422/5 v Shakhtar 14.5, the Draw 7.26/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Dan Fitch says: "Domenico Tedesco's team lost 4-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend and have only won one of their five Bundesliga games this season (D2 L2). Yet one Leipzig player who is in form is Christopher Nkunku, with the French forward scoring six goals from as many games across all competitions this season.

"Shakhtar are usually a cosmopolitan side, but the war in the Ukraine has seen the vast majority of their foreign players depart. The domestic season in Ukraine is three games old, with Shakhtar currently second after making an unbeaten start (W2 D1)."