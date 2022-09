Sevilla v Manchester City

Tuesday, 20:00

BT Sport

Sevilla's struggles

Sevilla had a difficult end to the 2021-22 season, seeing their title hopes disintegrate thanks to a run of just three wins in their final 12 games, and things haven't improved in the new season.

The focus for much of the summer has been around Jules Koundé, who eventually completed a big-money move to Barcelona, and the Spanish side have been struggling in the Frenchman's absence.

Four league games have brought just a single point, with a weekend defeat against Barcelona leaving manager Julen Lopetegui under pressure, and Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the top job at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Last season's group stage was a slog for Lopetegui's side, with just one win from six games, while they were eliminated from the Europa League by West Ham United in the last 16.

New signings have yet to fully settle, but Isco arrives with Champions League experience and left-back Alex Telles will have a point to prove against Manchester City after spending the last two years with their neighbours United.

City's weekend blip

Manchester City's title defence has begun solidly enough, with Pep Guardiola's side unbeaten through their first six games.

There was a slight blip on Saturday, though, with City squandering a number of chances at 1-0 before allowing opponents Aston Villa to rescue a point.

Erling Haaland was on target again, scoring his 10th goal in just six Premier League games since making his summer move from Borussia Dortmund, and will now be looking to repeat the trick in Europe after his injury issues harmed his former club's chances last season.

City's other summer signings have been involved a little less, though. Sergio Gómez has made just a couple of late appearances from the bench, while Stefan Ortega is waiting to make his debut and Manuel Akanji wasn't involved at the weekend after his own arrival from Dortmund.

It may be the case that Guardiola opts to rotate his squad in Europe, but that is more likely to happen later in the campaign, with this fixture the hardest on paper - at least based on Uefa's coefficients - it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see plenty of the visitors' big-hitters involved.

One of those is Jack Grealish, recently back from injury, who Guardiola is looking forward to calling into action. "Jack started the season really well and we need players so it's good to have him back," the manager said.

Market favours City

These two teams have met just once before, in the group stage of the Champions League back in 2015.

Back then, City won home and away under Manuel Pellegrini, with Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho and Wilfried Bony on target in Spain.

Sevilla 9.6017/2 have just one victory from their past eight Champions League games, dating back to the 2020-21 season. However, last year's group stage elimination was just one of two for the La Liga side in seven attempts at the competition.

Manchester City 1.392/5 have also suffered two group stage eliminations, but none since 2013. Over the last nine years, they have reached the knockout stages nine times, including a run to the final in 2021 and the semis last year.

Goals in the visitors' squad

The first goalscorer market gives another clue to the likely dominance of the Premier League champions.

Top scorer Erling Haaland 3.505/2 has scored the opening goal in three of Manchester City's six league games so far, and is considered the most likely to repeat the trick in midweek after posting a record of 23 goals in 19 Champions League games - no one can beat that ratio in the history of the competition.

If it's not him it could well be one of his teammates: several more City names have shorter odds than Youssef En-Nesyri, whose odds of 11.5021/2 are the lowest of any home player.

The Moroccan is yet to get off the mark for the new season, though, with only three players - including former City youngster Karim Rekik - on target domestically.

Meanwhile, only once in 2022 have Manchester City led at half-time but not won the match. A City half-time/full-time bet comes with odds of 2.1211/10, and Sevilla's own struggles in attack may make it look tempting.

Those after a bet builder might be tempted by Manchester City to win, Erling Haaland to score any time and Kevin De Bruyne to register an assist at any time 3.84.

No City player registered more assists in Europe last season than De Bruyne's four, and the Belgian already has the same number in the Premier League to lead the way in that competition.