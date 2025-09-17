Manchester City v Napoli Tips: Back Conte to deny Guardiola in Bet Builder at 15/8

Italian champions will be tough opponents for City

De Bruyne and McTominay can help Napoli get result

Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Read our Ultimate Guide to the 2025-26 Champions League here

Football... Only Bettor. Champions League 2025-26 Preview

Man City v Napoli

Thursday 18 September, 20:00

Live on TNT

Manchester City bounced back from consecutive league defeats by beating Manchester United in Sunday's derby. Pep Guardiola will have been particularly encouraged by the performances of Phil Foden, who looked back to his best and scored, and Erling Haaland who continued his goal-scoring with his fourth and fifth of the campaign.

It is too early to say, however, whether City can be trusted to go on a winning run, although they will have supporters at 17/29.50 in the Champions League outright winner market.

They face Italian champions Napoli who have started the season with three consecutive wins. City legend Kevin de Bruyne has made a strong start to life at his new club, scoring two goals in three appearances. Ex-Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been in fine form too.

Both return to Manchester with a point to prove and could be instrumental to their team's chance of getting a result.

Manchester City v Napoli Bet #1 - Back Italians in bet builder at 15/8 2.88

City were held by Inter, who went on to reach the final, in matchday one last season. Could fellow Italians Napoli achieve something similar a year on? It is worth a shot, with Napoli and Draw available to back at 6/52.20 with the Double Chance option.

The match against Inter ended 0-0. But City put three past United on Sunday and, with Haaland in excellent form, Antonio Conte's men will struggle to keep a clean sheet. They also hit three last time out, however, in a victory at Fiorentina on Sunday and have the firepower to also find the net.

Recommended Bet Back Napoli Double Chance and BTTS 'Yes' SBK 15/8

Manchester City v Napoli Bet #2 - Back Haaland to strike again

As well as starting the Premier League season in impressive form, Erling Haaland is on the brink of a landmark in Europe. His next goal in the UEFA Champions League will be his 50th in the competition - he's scored two goals in three of his last four home games in the competition - so the City man looks a decent bet to find the net on Thursday.

He is 6/17.00 to be the Champions League's top goalscorer, although note that it is one of the other six English clubs' star men who get the nod from Mike Norman and Lewis Jones.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland to score at 5/61.84 SBK 5/6

Manchester City v Napoli Bet #3 - Back goals at the Etihad on Thursday

After that 0-0 against Inter Milan, City's matches in this competition last season featured plenty of goals, with four of their eight league stage outings, including the 3-3 draw with Feyenoord at the Etihad, going over 4.5 goals.

While we might not necessarily see similarly high-scoring contests in 2025/26, with City's defence benefitting from the signing of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, the strong attacking line-ups on show on Thursday mean we are prepared to take a chance on over 3.5 goals at 9/52.80.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 goals SBK 9/5

Manchester City v Napoli Champions League Match Ups

Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders has attempted 2+ shots in six of his last eight games in the UEFA Champions League and it could be entertaining to pit him against De Bruyne in a Match Up.