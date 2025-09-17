Thursday's Champions League Tips: Back 6/1 McTominay at Man City & Newcastle's Big Nick to scare Barca

Football... Only Bettor. Champions League 2025-26 Preview

Brugge battered Rangers 9-1 on aggregate to make another league stage, which they came through brilliantly last year before losing to Aston Villa in the last 16, so the Belgians know their way around even as slight outsiders here at 17/102.70.

Monaco lost to Benfica in last season's play-off round and despite being 31/202.55 favourites they've won just one in 12 Champions League aways, while at home Brugge are unbeaten in six and have scored 18 goals.

Four of Monaco's last five have had over 2.5 goals and they're without a clean sheet in six on the road - all the ingredients for a home win with goals.

FC Copenhagen have played six Champions League games already to get into the group stage, and with just one defeat in 10 at home this season they'll be tough opponents for 6/52.20 favourites Leverkusen here.

Bayer don't have the best recent away record in the competition (W1 D2 L5) but they've scored three goals in both their last two games and with a Danish manager in Kasper Hjulmand they'll have more information than most on what can be a tricky game. I like the Germans here who are also a nice price for your accas.

Frankfurt have lost Marmoush and Ekitike over the last two transfer windows but are still full of goals with 13 in their four games this season, but they're uneasy 11/102.11 favourites here for me as 9/43.25 shots Galatasaray could surprise a few this year.

Turkish sides have a reputation as bad travellers and Galatasaray have suffered from home sickness of late as they're winless in six and without a clean sheet in 12 European away days - but they are currently on an incredible 16-game winning streak and are now packed with experience with Ilkay Gundogan joining the likes of Victor Osimhen, Mauro Icardi and Leroy Sane in the squad.

And if Frankfurt continue to play as open as they have been there's enough experience for the visitors to take advantage, so I'm backing them to edge a shootout.

Kevin De Bruyne returns to the Etihad with the Italian champions but he's not the only familiar face with former Man Utd duo Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay in the squad and Antonio Conte in the dugout. They're still a big 4/15.00 to spring a shock though as City's dominant Manchester derby success at the weekend.

City are 13/201.65 favourites, Erling Haaland will probably score and Dr Bruyne will likely take on a few shots, but I'd like to point you in McTominay's direction for this one, as the Scot was a regular in my previousl Betfair daily betting column for his all round stat-packed displays in terms of goals, shots and fouls.

He's 4/61.67 to hit the target but the bet I want is the massive 6/17.00 for 5+ foul involvements, so both the fouls he gives away and ones on him. He's been fouled 13 times already this season but he'll be fired up against the old enemy away in the Champions League, so fouls are well in play too.

In three Napoli games this season he's gone 6, 4, 6 for total foul involvements - and none of those could rival an away day at the Etihad for intensity.

St James' Park will be bouncing for the visit of Barcelona, who'll be without Lamine Yamal too as they go in as only slight 7/52.40 favourites. There'll be no surprises from Eddie Howe who will send his 9/52.80 shots out to defend first but get stuck in, so expect tackles to fly.

If I'm backing a result here I'd take the draw at 11/43.75 as Newcastle will take that, and Barca won't risk too much if it's level in the closing stages - I wouldn't even rule out the under 2,5 goals at 13/82.63.

Player prop specials are of the most interest here - Nick Woltemade to score a header at 10/111.00 being one as he bagged a header on his debut and Barca's defence won't see a lot like him. Expect Newcastle to look for set pieces and throw crosses in at every opportunity.

But you can play it a bit safer by backing the big German to have two headed shots at goal at 4/15.00 - which is still a decent price as Newcastle won't have too much possession, but surely he'll be the focal point of everything they try offensively.

Benfica were stunned at home by Azerbaijan's Qarabag, could Kazakhstan side Almaty repeat the dose in Lisbon against Sporting? 1/121.08 on the hosts suggests no chance but they've not won in six Champions League games as as Almaty showed with two clean sheets in qualifying against Celtic, they could be a tough side to break down.

It's hard to think there'll be another upset, but I do fancy the visitors to keep it relatively tight, and while Sporting are odds-on to win to nil we can get 6/52.20 on a home win and under 3.5 goals, which seems perfectly sensible.

Read our Ultimate Guide to the 2025-26 Champions League here.