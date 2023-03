Bets for two big nights of Champions League

Chelsea 1.9420/21 v Dortmund 4.3100/30, the Draw 3.9

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Dave Tindall says: "It's hard to say with any convinction that many of the new faces at Chelsea have made an early impact. But if going with a Hit, Miss or Maybe judging system, Joao Felix would deserve to get a thumbs up.

"The loan signing from Atletico Madrid has fitted in well, looked lively and threatened to score far more than just a single goal (v West Ham) in his six matches.

"The list of several near misses includes a fierce shot which struck the woodwork against Leeds at the weekend.

"The Portuguese was taken off after 68 minutes with this match in mind and is worth a look on the Bet Builder. Felix to score in 90 minutes and Chelsea to qualify pays 5.0.

"After he got the winner against Leeds, Wesley Fofana to net and Chelsea to qualify is one to consider too perhaps at 28.0."

Benfica 1.434/9 v Brugge 9.08/1, the Draw 5.24/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Paul Higham says: "It was a perfect result for Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, as they now host Club Brugge sitting on a 2-0 lead.

"It's not an impossible task for the Belgians, who have caused a few shocks over the last few years in this competition - including this season when they emerged from a group containing Atletico Madrid, Leverkusen and Porto.

"And maybe a return to Portugal will inspire them, as they hammered Porto 4-0 away only in September so they know how to earn an emphatic win on these shores.

"Their recent form isn't inspiring for the Belgians though, who are fourth in their league after just one win in six - and more worryingly given the situation they've not scored more than twice in a game since the end of October."

Tottenham 1.9620/21 v Milan 4.47/2, the Draw 3.7511/4

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Mark O'Haire says: "Tottenham's 1-0 defeat in the first leg of this Champions League last-16 tie was their first reverse in five meetings with Milan (W2-D2-L1) in all European competition.

"The Rossoneri head to the capital having won just once in 21 previous trips to English outfits in continental competition (W1-D7-L13), losing their last three visits to London by an aggregate 9-1.

"Tottenham 1.98 have been beaten in four of their past six home Champions League knockout matches, yet Spurs have also progressed from two of their last three European ties when losing the first leg.

"Having overcome Man City, Chelsea and West Ham without conceding in three successive home outings, Antonio Conte's men should be confident here."

Bayern 1.8910/11 v PSG 3.8514/5, the Draw 4.67/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

James Eastham says: "PSG have produced more thrilling, flowing football in other fixtures this season, but it was the ruthless nature of their win over Marseille that stood out: Kylian Mbappe scored twice, Lionel Messi once, and the pair were unplayable, feeding off one another brilliantly in the opposition half.

"Crucially, PSG changed their formation to 3-5-2 for that win over Marseille. With Neymar sidelined by injury, they were able to select a proper three-man midfield: Marco Verratti sat, with Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz playing off him.

"The system worked perfectly: it gave Messi and Mbappe the security to play with greater freedom than ever in the final third, and encouraged the wing-backs (Nordi Mukiele and Nuno Mendes) to attack with abandon.

"Using the same shape, PSG won 4-2 at home to Nantes this weekend. The newly fashioned 3-5-2 will almost certainly be used in this game, too, and gives PSG a better chance of causing Bayern problems."