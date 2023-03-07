Bayern are deservedly favourites on the night. They've won six of their last seven matches (W6-D0-L1). They've lost just one of their last 24 matches (W18-D5-L1).
But the price of 1.855/6 on Bayern to win on the night holds little appeal. Do Bayern deserve to be odds-on, considering they don't need to win to go through, and given the progress Paris have made? We think not.
A lay of Bayern is worth considering. Alternatively, back PSG -0.5 & -1.0 at 1.9520/21 on the Asian Handicap market. With this second selection, you'll win if PSG win or if the game ends in a draw, and lose only half your stakes if PSG lose by a single goal.
In the scorers' markets, Messi and Mbappe are playing so well that it's difficult to look past those two to be among the goals.
In three league matches since the first leg against Bayern, Mbappe has scored five times at a rate of a goal every 54 minutes, and Messi three times (a goal every 90 minutes).
Given the duo's imperious form, their prices to find the net here are almost too big: Mbappe is 2.47/5 to score any time, while Messi is 3.02/1.
Our advice is to split your stakes across the pair: that way, if either of them finds the net, you'll make a profit.
Lay Bayern Munich at home to Paris-SG
Lionel Messi to Score Anytime, Paris-SG And Draw in the Double Chance market, and Over 2.5 Goals in the game
Staked: 3ptsReturned: +1.8ptsP/L: -1.2pts
