Dortmund have a narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg

Chelsea are worth a bet to qualify at 2.36 11/8

Have Chelsea changed the script?

Hold the front page: Chelsea have won a game of football.

Okay, it was a 1-0 home win over a relegation-threatened team, with the winner coming from a big defender leaping high from a corner but the Blues will take anything right now.

Going into that game, Chelsea had lost six and drawn three of their previous 10 matches in all competitions. In the Premier League they'd managed just two wins from the last 15.

Graham Potter continues to be backed by Todd Boehly, who was at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (dressed as if he was watching the Bills on a snowy day in Buffalo).

And just maybe Chelsea will emerge from Tuesday night's return against Dortmund having got their Premier League programme back on track and with a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

While results have been dire, Potter's men must count themselves hugely unfortunate to have lost the first leg of this last-16 clash.

They had more than enough chances to have drawn or even won the game but, as we've seen of late, goals have been so hard to come by. The single strike against Leeds means they're still averaging less than a goal per game in the Premier League this season.

Dortmund on lengthy winning streak

When Borussia Dortmund edged out Chelsea 1-0 in Germany, they were making it seven straight wins since emerging from the World Cup/Winter break.

They've since extended that streak to double figures after a trio of Bundesliga wins over Hertha Berlin (4-1 at home), Hoffenheim (1-0 away) and RB Leipzig (2-1 at home).

That latest victory over potential title rivals Leipzig on Friday night put Dortmund three points clear at the top of the table although Bayern returned to the summit on goal difference after winning 2-1 at Stuttgart on Saturday.

But 10 straight wins for Dortmund shows that they're the Bundesliga's form team (Bayern have failed to win four of their latest 10 matches) and having any sort of advantage from the first leg could be crucial.

This is Dortmund's first trip to Stamford Bridge but previous visits to England haven't been kind. In fact, they've lost each of their last five.

A more favourable stat is that they've progressed from five of their six previous Champions League knockout stage ties when winning the first leg.

Football... Only Bettor - European special - watch here!

Hosts odds-on for victory



Losing a first leg game in the Champions League without scoring used to be somewhat precarious. If the opposition netted at your place, you'd have to score three.

But with no away goals rule these days, a victory by a two-goal margin sends Chelsea through while a single-goal win whether conceding or not secures extra time.

The 90-minute market shows Chelsea at 1.9720/21, with Dortmund 4.3100/30 and The Draw 3.814/5.

Chelsea certainly boast a strong home record in Europe having won seven of their last nine Champions League games at Stamford Bridge. Real Madrid were the only side to win there in that streak but that's surely forgivable.

Under Potter, the two-time Champions League winners have won both home ties, beating Milan 3-0 and Dinamo Zagreb 2-1.

Chelsea worth a bet to qualify

The balance of the tie seems pretty even to me so, given the prices, I'm going to back Chelsea to book their place in the last eight.

Chelsea are 2.3611/8 underdogs to qualify while Dortmund are just 1.75/7.

It may be reading too much into it, but Chelsea's victory over Leeds couldn't have come at a better time in terms of giving them a boost for this return leg.

Chelsea have kept four clean sheets in the last eight matches and it would come as no surprise if they repeated the winning margin of their last two successes and edged this 1-0.

Back Chelsea To Qualify @ 2.36

That, of course, would mean a longer night but having home advantage in extra time would see the odds flip and make Chelsea favourites.

So instead of the basic 90-minute win price I'll play the To Qualify market and back Chelsea at 2.3611/8.

Felix best Bet Builder option

It's hard to say with any convinction that many of the new faces at Chelsea have made an early impact.

But if going with a Hit, Miss or Maybe judging system, Joao Felix would deserve to get a thumbs up.

Back Joao Felix to score in 90 minutes and Chelsea to qualify @ 5.0

The loan signing from Atletico Madrid has fitted in well, looked lively and threatened to score far more than just a single goal (v West Ham) in his six matches.

The list of several near misses includes a fierce shot which struck the woodwork against Leeds at the weekend.

The Portuguese was taken off after 68 minutes with this match in mind and is worth a look on the Bet Builder. Felix to score in 90 minutes and Chelsea to qualify pays 5.04/1.

Remember, if you bet £5 on Bet Builders in this one you will recieve a £5 free bet! (you must opt-in, here!)

After he got the winner against Leeds, Wesley Fofana to net and Chelsea to qualify is one to consider too perhaps at 28.027/1.

Opta stat

Chelsea had eight shots on target in their 1-0 defeat to Dortmund in the first leg - it's their highest number of shots on target without scoring on record (since 2003-04) in a single UEFA Champions League match.