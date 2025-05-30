Champions League Final Cheat Sheet: Best bets, previews and more for PSG v Inter

Overs and BTTS backed in UCL final Bet Builder at 14/1 15.00

Kevin Hatchard: "Regular readers will know I've been pretty pro-Inter in this knockout phase, and I feel like PSG are too short to back at 2.3 to win in 90 minutes and 1.68 to win the trophy. Inter will play rope-a-dope against them, and that worked against Bayern and Barcelona, although they cut it fine it both ties.

"Instead, I'll have some pro-PSG bets in other ways. As Mark O'Haire pointed out on our Champions League final edition of Football Only Bettor this week, if you look at Inter's UCL games this season against Bayern, Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen, they have lost the shot count in all seven, the shot on target battle in six out of seven, and been behind on the corner count in all of them.

"This isn't because Inter are a poor team, but they do play with fire deliberately because they know their best chance is to catch out the opposition on the counter and at set plays.

"Therefore I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back PSG to have the most corners, PSG to have the most shots on target and the Inter keeper (Yann Sommer barring injury) to make four or more saves, which gives us a combined total of 13/8. Sommer's save totals across the four legs of the quarter-finals and semi-finals were 6, 4, 7 and 7, and he has made four saves or more in seven of his 13 Champions League matches this season."

Recommended Bet Back PSG to have the most corners, most shots on target and Inter GK to make 4+ saves SBK 13/8

Opta: "Inter have been behind for just 1.2% of their matches in this season's Champions League. They have fallen behind in three of their 14 matches, but have never trailed for more than 370 seconds in any of them.

"Inter's only defeat came away to Bayer Leverkusen in the league stage, following Nordi Mukiele's stoppage-time winner, in a game in which they trailed for just 285 seconds. Against Barca, they were behind for only 343 seconds, while there were 370 seconds between Harry Kane's 52nd-minute opener and Lautaro Martinez's equaliser in the quarter-final second leg.

"Inter have also spent the highest percentage of any team time winning (50.8%) and, priced at 12/5 to win in 90 minutes, the value play is in getting behind them again - just as we did in tipping them as an outright winner at 25/1 in our pre-tournament antepost picks.

"It is important to say that the Opta supercomputer gives Inter a 29% chance of a normal-time victory, which is more or less in line with their sportsbook price. PSG, meanwhile, are understandable favourites at 5/4 - again, broadly in line with the supercomputer's 44.6% likelihood - in the win/draw/win market and 6/10 to lift the trophy. Simply put, though, there isn't enough value in either of those prices in what will likely be a tight final."

Recommended Bet Back Inter to Win, BTTS: No, Hakimi 2+ Shots & Neves to Commit 2+ Fouls SBK 30/1

Paul Higham: "Ousmane Dembele has outdone the likes of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe with his 12 goal involvements in a single Champions League campaign, and he's 11/10 to add to his eight goals and four assists in the final.

"Eight of PSG's last 11 Champions League games have featured over 2.5 goals, and if you look at the Inter semi-finals with Barca, a team with similar firepower as the French side then there's certainly the opportunity for goals.

" Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is very much part of that firepower and his signing in January has been instrumental to PSG's success - he's averaged three shots a game in the Champions League in his eight games for the French giants but we'll back him for more here. He's had five three times, and given how Inter could likely sit back then he's decent shout to have 5+ efforts on goal at 11/5."

Recommended Bet Back PSG win, over 2.5 goals & both teams to score, Dembele goal/assist, Kvaratskhelia 5+ shots SBK 14/1

Paul Higham: "We've got two value plays in the player shots betting, with Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu and PSG's Achraf Hakimi live runners to have 3+ shots and both priced up at a healthy 3/1 given their recent stats.

"Calhanoglu has hit this mark in three of his last four and Hakimi three of five, so the cavalier bet could be a huge 16/1 double on them both to produce the goods - but given how the game is likely to go preference just goes to the Moroccan right-back as his team dominate the ball and force the issue."

Recommended Bet Back Achraf Hakimi 3+ shots SBK 3/1

Stephen Tudor: "Dembele is 10/3 to assist anytime this Saturday in the main market. Here he is available at a slightly better price to out-assist a player who has six this season to his 13.

"Moreover, deployed on the same flank as Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes, Dumfries' forays forward will likely be restricted to the occasional gallop in Munich. This is a match-up as much about opportunity - or lack of - as data.

"If the Dutchman's attacking instincts are expected to be seriously compromised there are no such concerns with Dembele, deployed at the very heart of a maelstrom of movement from PSG's fabulous front five. He should be fancied to add to a productive recent record that's seen him assist five times in his last nine starts."



Recommended Bet Back Dembele to assist more than Dumfries SBK 4/1

The following bet one leg in a three-fold acca.

Andy Robson: "Inter Milan have been nearly unstoppable in this season's Champions League, suffering just one defeat in 14 matches while riding an eight game unbeaten streak (W6, D2). Their resilience extends across all competitions, with no losses in their last six outings, a testament to their rock solid mentality under Simone Inzaghi.

"What makes Inter's run even more remarkable is how rarely they've trailed in the Champions League - they've been behind for just 16 minutes out of 1,260 played in the competition. Against elite opponents like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Man City, they've barely blinked, swiftly overturning deficits when needed. Barcelona and Bayern managed only six combined minutes in front during the knockout stages before Inter stormed back.

"After narrowly missing out on the Serie A title and Coppa Italia, the Nerazzurri are hungrier than ever to claim European glory. With most of last year's final squad still intact, that painful near miss in 2023 will fuel their determination. Given their unmatched consistency, Inter are primed to finish the job this time and look a generous price at 3.30 to win in 90 minutes."