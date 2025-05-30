Football Accumulator Tips: Back Inter Milan in 16/1 Match Odds 90 acca on Saturday

Back Andy Robson's Saturday football acca at 16/1 17.00

Hungry Nerazzurri backed for Champions League glory

Two legs in the MLS complete at the treble at an attractive price

Leg 1 - Back San Jose to beat St Louis @ 3.1 85/40

San Jose enter this game in strong form, having lost just six of their 16 MLS games this season, while averaging over two goals per game. Their attacking prowess has been key, with 33 goals scored so far, and they'll look to exploit a St. Louis side that has managed only one home win all year.

While San Jose's away scoring (8 goals) hasn't been as dominant, St. Louis' shaky defense, which has conceded seven times in seven home matches, gives the Earthquakes a clear opportunity to capitalize.

The last meeting between these teams ended in a narrow 2-1 win for St. Louis, but San Jose proved they can break them down. With goals in four of their last five games, the Earthquakes' attack is firing at the right time. Meanwhile, St. Louis has failed to keep a clean sheet in that same stretch, highlighting their defensive vulnerabilities.

Given St. Louis' current five game winless streak and their struggles at home, San Jose have every reason to believe they can secure all three points. If they maintain their scoring form and take advantage of their opponent's defensive frailties, the Earthquakes can leave St. Louis with a victory.

Leg 2 - Back Inter to beat PSG @ 3.2 11/5

Inter Milan have been nearly unstoppable in this season's Champions League, suffering just one defeat in 14 matches while riding an eight game unbeaten streak (W6, D2). Their resilience extends across all competitions, with no losses in their last six outings, a testament to their rock solid mentality under Simone Inzaghi.

What makes Inter's run even more remarkable is how rarely they've trailed in the Champions League - they've been behind for just 16 minutes out of 1,260 played in the competition. Against elite opponents like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Man City, they've barely blinked, swiftly overturning deficits when needed. Barcelona and Bayern managed only six combined minutes in front during the knockout stages before Inter stormed back.

After narrowly missing out on the Serie A title and Coppa Italia, the Nerazzurri are hungrier than ever to claim European glory. With most of last year's final squad still intact, that painful near miss in 2023 will fuel their determination. Given their unmatched consistency, Inter are primed to finish the job this time and look a generous price at 3.30 to win in 90 minutes.

Leg 3 - Back Nashville to beat New York @ 1.67 4/6

Nashville have been excellent so far, avoiding defeat in 12 of their 16 games in the MLS to leave them third in the Eastern Conference, just five points behind the pace setters in Philadelphia.

Nashville have avoided defeat in each of their last five matches, managing to win three of three games. They face a New York side that have been pretty steady and sit mid-table in the Eastern Conference but their away form is really notable, they've only managed to win one of their seven games on the road in the MLS this season.

By stark contrast, Nashville boast the best home record in the Eastern Conference having won six of their nine games at home, scoring 19 goals in the process and conceding just seven. Such an imperious home record will be difficult for the away side to navigate given their poor record on the road this season.

Recommended Bet Back San Jose, Inter Milan and Nashville SBK 16/1

