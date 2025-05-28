PSG v Inter Milan: Get 16/1 on shootout and 25/1 player special in pick of CL final Bet Builders

Back favourites at 14/1 15.00 in PSG Bet Builder

Inter can be backed in 15/1 16.00 first scorer special

Get 16/1 17.00 on a penalty shootout in Munich

Paris Saint-Germain v Inter

Saturday 31 May, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports

So here comes the big season finale as PSG look to finally conquer Europe when they take on Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

PSG's Qatari owners have ploughed billions into winning the Champions League since taking over in 2011, and after years of failed Galatico experiments they're now just a game away from achieving their ultimate goal.

Luis Enrique's Ligue 1 champions are 4/71.57 favourites to lift the European Cup in Germany, while Inter are 11/82.38 to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the Serie A title by a point by becoming champions of Europe for a fourth time and first since 2010.

And so, for games this big we're back with the best Bet Builder selections, based around how each team could get their hands on the trophy and the top player props combinations to try and turn a profit fro Saturday's showdown.

PSG to prevail thanks to dynamic duo

They're the favourites so let's start with PSG finally climbing that mountain - and after all, the four previous times Munich has staged the final there's been a first-time winner.

Ousmane Dembele has outdone the likes of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe with his 12 goal involvements in a single Champions League campaign, and he's 11/102.11 to add to his eight goals and four assists in the final.

Eight of PSG's last 11 Champions League games have featured over 2.5 goals, and if you look at the Inter semi-finals with Barca, a team with similar firepower as the French side then there's certainly the opportunity for goals.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is very much part of that firepower and his signing in January has been instrumental to PSG's success - he's averaged three shots a game in the Champions League in his eight games for the French giants but we'll back him for more here.

He's had five three times, and given how Inter could likely sit back then he's decent shout to have 5+ efforts on goal at 11/53.20.

Recommended Bet Back PSG win, over 2.5 goals & both teams to score, Dembele goal/assist, Kvaratskhelia 5+ shots SBK 14/1

Inter to frustrate French side

Inter conceded just twice before the quarter-finals, then let in three in two games with Bayern and three in both games against Barca while being dominated in terms of possession - but they've been deadly with their finishing, turning a combined xG of 5.2 into 11 goals during those four matches.

Finals have been tight recently though - the last six have all seen under 2.5 goals and a win to nil, so could Inter revert to type here to keep it tight?

They have great experience in the squad, with most playing in the 2023 final loss to Man City, and they've hardly been behind in the entire competition - with remarkably six minutes being the most they've been behind in a game during the tournament.

So getting in front and staying there looks the route to success. Lautaro Martinez can become just the sixth player to score in all four knockout rounds with a goal - and it'll likely be the first the way Inter have gone about their business.

Recommended Bet Back Inter to win, under 3.5 goals & Martinez first scorer SBK 15/1

Going the distance Bet Builder

We had five penalty shootouts in 12 years at the start of this century, but just one in the 12 years since, so perhaps we're due another Champions League final going the distance?

PSG edged Liverpool on pens, while Inter went to extra time against Barca so they've got some form in this. It's 5/16.00 for an extra time winner, but in a final it's more likely both sides are a bit more cautious if it's a draw after 90 minutes for fear of making that big mistake that costs them the trophy.

So 9/25.50 on a penalty shootout makes more sense - and I can't see it being a 0-0, can you?

Inter have 2+ cards in 10 of 11 in the competition while PSG picked up two in both legs of the semi-final - and this Inter side know how to frustrate and annoy their opponents - as both sides have seen two bookings each in seven of their Champions League games this season.

Recommended Bet Back either team on pens, both teams to score & each team 2+ cards SBK 16/1

Pick of the player props

The two sharp shooters are worth backing for 2+ shots on target - so even if they don't score both Martinez and Dembele should at least be testing out the keepers.

Speaking of which, Gianluigi Donnarumma has been excellent for PSG and with saves of 5-5-3 in his last three games then we'll back him for another 3+ save game. PSG are favourites but Inter are so good on the break and make the most of any chances he'll be busy for sure.

And to complete a big props Bet Builder, Inter will give away more fouls you'd expect but individually Joao Neves has more Champions League than anyone, so we'll take him for 2+ fouls for the seventh time in this season's competition.