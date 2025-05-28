PSG v Inter Milan: Back Hakan, Henrikh & Hakimi in pick of Champions League final player props

Back Hakan to continue bookings bonanza

Hakimi the man to back for shots at 3/1 4.00

Deadly Doue can hit the target at 7/5 2.40

Paris Saint-Germain v Inter

Saturday 31 May, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports

The Champions League final is always a seriously popular betting heat, and along with all the stats and result markets there's a plethora of player props to get your teeth stuck in to.

So let's look at the best value plays for the different stat categories as Inter face PSG at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Champions League Final shots bet: Hakimi a hit

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has had the most shots (22) over the last six Champions League games but is odds-on for anything under four match shots, which he's 1/12.00 for. Ousmane Dembele is even shorter at 4/71.57 for 4+ shots in the final.

Lautaro Martinez has had just two shots across the last three games, so even though he may well score with his only effort he is also on the short side at 8/111.73 for 3+ shots, which has last managed in the first leg at Bayern.

We've got two value plays here though, with Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu and PSG's Achraf Hakimi live runners to have 3+ shots and both priced up at a healthy 3/14.00 given their recent stats.

Calhanoglu has hit this mark in three of his last four and Hakimi three of five, so the calavlier bet could be a huge 16/117.00 double on them both to produce the goods - but given how the game is likely to go preference just goes to the Moroccan right-back as his team dominate the ball and force the issue.

Recommended Bet Back Achraf Hakimi 3+ shots SBK 3/1

The Champions League Final shots on target bet: Deadly Doue

Hakimi again is worth a look here if you're not taking him in the shots market - as he's 7/52.40 to have just 1+ shot on target which he's managed in four of six in the Champions League.

Dembele is 11/102.11 and Martinez 5/23.50 for 2+ shots on target, which they've both managed in four of the past eight in the competition - and I've paired those two together as one of my best Bet Builder picks for the Champions League final.

But for a single here my best bet is Desire Doue to have 2+ shots on target at 7/24.50.

Only Dembele has more Champions League shots on target than Doue in the PSG squad this season, but with the teenager starting coming off the bench a lot his ratio is actually almost identical with 1.87 shots on target per 90 minutes played.

And with Lamine Yamal getting all kinds of joy down Inter's left, Doue can give them a few headaches too.

Recommended Bet Back Doue 2+ shots on target SBK 7/5

The Champions League Final fouls bet: Hatchet man Henrikh the focus

Denzel Dumfries could be in for a rough night down Inter's right hand side too, and the 9/52.80 on Inter's top fouler in the Champions League for 3+ fouls has some appeal - going up against two of PSG's most fouled players.

But the Dutchman did manage to keep his nose clean throughout extra time against Barcelona in the second leg of the semi-final and gave away two fouls in the away leg, so there are some negatives about him on that form.

Perhaps a surprising name here for the best bet is former Arsenal and Man Utd man Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is the unlikely hatchet man for Inter of late with nine of his 11 fouls in the competition coming in the last five games.

So we'll take Mkhitaryan for 2+ fouls at 6/42.50 as our pick of the bad boys, as he's landed it in four of those last five outings.

Recommended Bet Back Mkhitaryan 2+ fouls SBK 6/4

The Champions League Final fouls bet 2: Take Thuram to be fouled

Honourable mentions for PSG left-back Nuno Mendes who leads his side in fouls against, and both the 5/61.84 on Mendes to be fouled 2+ times is worth a look for Bet Builders as it's landed in three of five, while Kvaratskhelia is 7/52.40 to be fouled 3+ times, which has landed in three of the last four.

And with Dumfries up against him it's very tempting to pull the trigger on that one as the best bet, but we can do just a bit better.

That's because Marcus Thuram is a bit of an expert at drawing fouls, as he's won at least three in his last four games - so in both legs of the quarters and semi-final.

Those totals have come all while Inter had only around 30-40% possession, so even if they're up against it here, Thuram is able to relieve the pressure by winning a foul up the pitch - so back him to be fouled 3+ times again at 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Thuram to be fouled 3+ times SBK 7/2

The Champions League Final bookings bet: Back Hakan to see yellow

Nuno Mendes has had the most yellow cards of any player in either squad in this season's Champions League with four, but he's not who we're backing to see yellow in Munich on Saturday.

Instead, we're taking Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu to be booked at 7/24.50.

Calhanoglu was booked in both legs of the semi-final against Barcelona, which would've led to his suspension for the final if the old rules were still in place, so he's available and in a streak of seeing yellow.

He's been booked in five of his last seven matches in all competitions as Inter chased the Scudetto and Champions League - and in the biggest game of the lot it's hard to envisage him not going into the referee's notebook.