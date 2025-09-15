Betfair Match Ups Multis: Punters back winners in Manchester derby

Match Ups Multis winners from Manchester derby

Betfair's Match Ups Multis got off to a flyer for at least two bettors who backed winners in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Punters could already use Match Ups to pit player v player across a range of markets including shots, fouls, assists and more.

Betfair increased your options with Match Ups Multis which give you the ability to back more than one selection from the same match in the same bet and plenty are already making the most of them.

The weekend saw the first round of Premier League matches featuring Match Ups Multis. The big match was at the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City coasted to a 3-0 win over Manchester United.

One punter successfully backed Patrick Dorgu to win more fouls than Phil Foden and combined that with Abdukodir Khusanov to commit more fouls than Luke Shaw.

The combined selections came in at odds of 5/16.00 to make one happy Match Ups Multis punter. We know of at least one more who picked a winner at 4/15.00.

Did you win a Match Ups Multis bet this weekend? 🤔



These were two of the standouts from the Manchester derby ✌️ -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 15, 2025

This is just the beginning and Betfair expect to see more Match Ups Multis winners this season.

Match Ups Multis are perfect for football punters who enjoy combining selections. If you like Bet Builders, you will love Match Ups Multis.

They are not only availble for Premier League fixtures and this week's return of the Champions League provides another opportunity for punters to get stuck in.

