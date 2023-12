Winning Premier League double lands bettor £82K

Another punter wins £20K from £2.50 stake

Villa 3.75 11/4 for top four Premier League finish

December is shaping up to be the month of Big Winners on Betfair after two more won extraordinary sums from small stakes on Wednesday evening's Premier League action.

The biggest was the £82,410 from a £10 double on Manchester United v Chelsea and Aston Villa v Manchester City.

The lucky bettor backed United and Villa to win, have the most corners in each half, and the most shots on target in their respective matches.

Both teams obliged to the delight of the bettor who pocketed enormous winnings.

HUGE #OddsOnThat winner



A Betfair punter has won £82,410 on this double thanks to Aston Villa and Man United! pic.twitter.com/Aiug0RaonS -- Betfair (@Betfair) December 7, 2023

The other Big Winner on Wednesday was the punter who placed £2.50 on the same double and took home £20K.

That was a staggering success for a tiny investment and proof that small stakes and ambition can be a combination for profit on Betfair.

Man City evens for title on Betfair Exchange

Betting.Betfair match previewer Dave Tindall had predicted the win for Villa against the out of sorts champions. They are still the favourites to in the Premier League winner market on the Exchange but out to 2.0621/20.

After their wins, Villa are 3.7511/4 to finish in the Premier League top four and United are 2.0811/10 for top six.

Last night's Big Winners on Betfair followed Tuesday's night's success for the punter who landed an 11-fold acca across two Premier League fixtures.

There are two more games tonight and you can read previews of them on Betting.Betfair which will tell you where our experts think the value lies.

Read Everton v Newcastle: Magpies could come unstuck against Toffees