Everton fighting back in self-inflicted adversity

While Everton's points deduction has surprised a number of observers, it's important that the coverage of the club doesn't paint them as some kind of cause celebre, as if the Toffees are somehow a plucky band of freedom fighters up against the man. The club demonstrably broke the rules on financial sustainability, and whether the ten-point penalty was too harsh or not, the piper needed paying.

That said, you can see that the sanction has enhanced the siege mentality created by manager Sean Dyche. Everton actually played really well in the first half of their 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United, but missed a host of chances to equalise after Alejandro Garnacho's elastic brilliance saw him fire the ball into the top corner with an improbable scissor kick.

At the weekend, the Toffees won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest to boost their survival hopes. It shows how well Dyche was marshalling them that they are still in with a realistic chance of survival, despite losing ten points. Without the sanction, the Merseyside giants would be 11th at time of writing.

Dyche must find a way of getting his players to be more cold-blooded in front of goal though. They have consistently underperformed compared to their Expected Goals data, and attacking midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is their top scorer in the Premier League with just three goals.

Although star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a long run in the team, he is struggling with a calf problem, so Beto may deputise. Veteran right-back Seamus Coleman could deputise after seven months on the sidelines.

Magpies win shows the best of Howe

When Newcastle United received their significant and controversial cash injection from their new Saudi owners, many people assumed they would suddenly have the world's top agents on speed dial, trying to immediately bring in a raft of superstars.

However, not only was that an unrealistic route thanks to Financial Fair Play restrictions, but manager Eddie Howe simply isn't the kind of boss that would construct a squad like he was playing a casual game of Ultimate Team.

With solid building blocks like Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Pope, Howe has crafted a side that prides itself on its obstinacy, and the former Bournemouth boss has impressively developed the talent that was already at his disposal when he took the job. As well as new signings like Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have done, they have been complemented by the likes of Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, who have taken a number of of leaps forward under Howe's tutelage.

Not only has this approach seen Newcastle qualify for the Champions League ahead of schedule, but it has also seen them enter games against the best sides in the Premier League with at least a chance of victory. Arsenal were controversially beaten 1-0 earlier in the campaign, and the Magpies beat Manchester United by the same scoreline. Unlike the Arsenal win, Saturday's victory against the Red Devils was courtesy of a dominant display.

However, while Newcastle can still progress in the Champions League and are in the mix for a top-four finish (although top-five probably nets a UCL spot), they have received a major blow with news that goalkeeper Pope will be out for months with a dislocated shoulder. Former Manchester United keeper David de Gea has been linked a with a moved to cover the absence.

Howe is still dealing with a crippling injury list. Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Sven Botman are all sidelined.

Everton can overcome battered Magpies

The injury problems just keep on coming for Newcastle, and Howe simply doesn't have the manpower to ease the burden. He has effectively lost an entire team's worth of players, so he's relying on inexperienced youngsters to fill the bench.

The recent 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth was perhaps a guide for us here, and the Magpies' only win in their last eight away games in the Premier League was an 8-0 hammering of rock-bottom Sheffield United.

Everton's home form is better than results suggest, and under the lights I think they can cause Newcastle a lot of problems. I'll back Everton Draw No Bet here at 2.47/5.

Dangerous Doucoure can hit the target

Although he hasn't scored in his last two games, Abdoulaye Doucoure's more advanced attacking role for Everton under Dyche has seen him score four league goals this term, and he also smashed in the goal that kept the Toffees up last season.

We can back Doucoure to have a shot on target at 11/102.11 on the Sportsbook, and that seems more than fair. He has had at least one effort on target in nine of his 14 top-flight appearances this term.

