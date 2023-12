Back Spurs to get a welcome win

That was some performance from Tottenham at Man City and they'll be glad of the extra day of rest before tackling what's usually a fierce London derby with West Ham.

It's as good a point as you'll get in the Premier League and a welcome one for Ange Postecoglu after three straight defeats put the breaks on a flying start to the campaign.

Spurs are 3/4 home favourites here though having won four of the last five meetings on their own patch (with one draw) with at least two goals scored in all of those games.

And Postecoglu's Spurs are almost a guarantee of goals of late with all of their last five games seeing at least three goals and both teams score.

Both teams have scored in West Ham's last four Premier League games, and although they've take just a point from four games against the top six teams in the league - they've scored in all of them.

David Moyes' side are in decent form, but their wins have come against the lower teams in the league, and while they have plenty of players who will trouble Spurs, the hosts should be up for it and as long as they are they have the quality to win it.

Back Spurs to win & both teams to score @ 2/13.00 Bet now

Son to shine in 11/1 OddsBoost

Son Heung-min is behind most of the good attacking moments Spurs have, and he's now the focal point with Harry Kane gone - and he's played the role magnificently so far.

He had a goal and assist on Sunday against Man City for the second time this season, and he can be backed at 7/18.00 for a goal and assist against West Ham too, which is worth considering.

But there's an OddsBoost on the Sportsbook that I like the look of as it combines Son with Jarrod Bowen for both men to have 2+ shots on target at 11/112.00.

Son's had multiple shots on target five times this season and has 18 to his name in the campaign.

Spurs will always give you a chance and Bowen has been excellent for West Ham this season so will be front and centre of their attacking on the break.

Bowen has actually outdone Son in the terms of multiple shots on target as he's managed it in seven games so far - and against some good opposition as well.

In games against Chelsea, Brighton, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal Bowen has managed 2+ shots on target so hopes are high he can take advantage of adventurous Tottenham to continue that run.

Back Bowen & Son 2+ shots on target @ 11/112.00 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor - Watch Here!