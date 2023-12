Betfair punter wins £7K from £40 stake

11-fold acca on Arsenal drama and Wolves win

Premier League bet landed at 173/1

Premier League drama was a route to big profits once again for Betfair punters on Tuesday night as one bettor won £7K from a £40 stake on an 11-fold acca.

They placed six bets on Luton v Arsenal which turned out to be one of the games of the season so far.

The Hatters levelled twice, and even went 3-2 up, before Kai Havertz equalised on the hour and Declan Rice struck in the 97th minute to win it 4-3 for Mikel Arteta's Premier League leaders.

Late Rice goal crucial to winning acca

That was good news for our big winner, who had backed Arsenal to take all three points, but draw backers who used the 90 Minute Payout were also happy as the score was 3-3 going into added time.

How about this for a 173/1 winner from last night?



Jesus 1+ Shot On Target

Saka 1+ Shot On Target

Odegaard 1+ Shot On Target

Martinelli 1+ Shot On Target

Over 2.5 Goals

Arsenal

Over 5.5 Corners

Sander Berge Shown A Card

Cunha 1+ Shot On Target

... -- Betfair (@Betfair) December 6, 2023

Wolves' 1-0 win over Burnley at Molineux was less dramatic but just as important for the 11-fold.

The bettor backed Gary O'Neill's men to continue their impressive home form but Vincent Kompany's men made them work for it.

Backing goalscorer Hwang Hee-chan to have a shot on target proved a smart bet for the big winner who took home just under £7K after backing their 11-fold with £40.

With six Premier League matches tonight - and tips for each from our expert - let's hope we see more big winners on Betfair soon.

Watch Football... Only Bettor