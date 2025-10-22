Big Winners

Big Winners on Betfair: Punter turns fiver into £1.6k thanks to eight team ACCA

Betfair punter lands £1,600 winner from eight team ACCA
Dream ACCA landed

Stunning ACCA lands more than £1.5k for one Betfair punter following a sensational night of Championship and Champions League action

  • Punter wins £1.6k thanks to stunning eight team ACCA

  • Championship and Champions League games in the mix

  • Shortest odds 4/71.57, longest odds 23/103.30 in 326/1 ACCA

  • Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

It was a sensational Tuesday night for one Betfair punter with an eight team ACCA landing a 326/1 winner.

The £5 wager landed a whopping £1,630.29p! 

Our lucky punter mixed up games from the Championship and the Champions League to build the stunning winner. 

From Paris St Germain and Newcastle at 4/71.57 through 10/111.91 Coventry and finishing with 23/103.30 Hull our punter mixed up the odds, adding favourites as well as outsiders and mixing up five home and three away teams to seal the winning ACCA. 

In truth, it was a relaxed night for the lucky winner. None of the teams had to rely on late winners, all getting the job done in economical fashion.

If only all ACCAs could win like that! 

There are more Championship and Champions League games. You can read our Wednesday night cheat sheet here.

Now read our Premier League Matchday 9 preview 

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

