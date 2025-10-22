Big Winners on Betfair: Punter turns fiver into £1.6k thanks to eight team ACCA
Stunning ACCA lands more than £1.5k for one Betfair punter following a sensational night of Championship and Champions League action
-
Punter wins £1.6k thanks to stunning eight team ACCA
-
Championship and Champions League games in the mix
-
Shortest odds 4/71.57, longest odds 23/103.30 in 326/1 ACCA
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
It was a sensational Tuesday night for one Betfair punter with an eight team ACCA landing a 326/1 winner.
The £5 wager landed a whopping £1,630.29p!
Our lucky punter mixed up games from the Championship and the Champions League to build the stunning winner.
From Paris St Germain and Newcastle at 4/71.57 through 10/111.91 Coventry and finishing with 23/103.30 Hull our punter mixed up the odds, adding favourites as well as outsiders and mixing up five home and three away teams to seal the winning ACCA.
326/1 acca landed 😱-- Betfair (@Betfair) October 22, 2025
Eight teams. Eight winners.
Fair play to this Betfair punter 👏 pic.twitter.com/ujFeUpGgpn
In truth, it was a relaxed night for the lucky winner. None of the teams had to rely on late winners, all getting the job done in economical fashion.
If only all ACCAs could win like that!
There are more Championship and Champions League games. You can read our Wednesday night cheat sheet here.
Now read our Premier League Matchday 9 preview
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool: Back shaky Reds to score and concede
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Wednesday's Champions League Tips: Back Bayern & Liverpool in 7/1 Bet Builders
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Premier League Matchday 9 Preview: Gunners looking to stretch their lead and all eyes on Nuno
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Championship Tips for Midweek: Back goals when Leicester visit the MKM
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Champions League Tips: Six midweek player prop bets including Mbappe and Fati shouts