Big Winners on Betfair: Punter turns fiver into £1.6k thanks to eight team ACCA

Punter wins £1.6k thanks to stunning eight team ACCA

Championship and Champions League games in the mix

Shortest odds 4/7 1.57 , longest odds 23/10 3.30 in 326/1 ACCA

It was a sensational Tuesday night for one Betfair punter with an eight team ACCA landing a 326/1 winner.

The £5 wager landed a whopping £1,630.29p!

Our lucky punter mixed up games from the Championship and the Champions League to build the stunning winner.

From Paris St Germain and Newcastle at 4/71.57 through 10/111.91 Coventry and finishing with 23/103.30 Hull our punter mixed up the odds, adding favourites as well as outsiders and mixing up five home and three away teams to seal the winning ACCA.

326/1 acca landed 😱



Eight teams. Eight winners.



Fair play to this Betfair punter 👏 pic.twitter.com/ujFeUpGgpn -- Betfair (@Betfair) October 22, 2025

In truth, it was a relaxed night for the lucky winner. None of the teams had to rely on late winners, all getting the job done in economical fashion.

If only all ACCAs could win like that!

