Three Big Winners on Super Sunday

Punter wins £6.6K with #OddsOnThat double

Another scoops £5.5K bet on Newcastle 8-0 win

Three Betfair football punters celebrated big wins from modest stakes after a stunning Sunday of betting on the Premier League.

Newcastle's 8-0 win over Sheffield United and Aston Villa's 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge were the focus for wins that ranged from £4.4 to £6.6K, the latter of which came from a £2.50 stake.

A Betfair Sportsbook #OddsOnThat double at 2639/1 across both matches saw the bettor pull off one of the wagers of the season so far.

BIG #OddsOnThat winner!



A Betfair punter turned £2.50 into £6,660 with these selections pic.twitter.com/8odUpxEEp3 -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 25, 2023

As the Magpies cut the Blades to shreds, a Betfair punter was busy watching their five-fold Bet Builder come together, with bets on goalscorers, shots and cards.

Callum Wilson was one of eight Newcastle scorers but Sven Botman and Sean Longstaff did their bit by having shots.

Sheffield United defenders Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic both ended up in the ref's notebook to bring in the bet and net our bettor £5,550.74.

Newcastle weren't the only big winners yesterday... this Betfair punter won £5,550.74 from a £40 stake pic.twitter.com/lL6Uh1cG5I -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 25, 2023

£4K winner one of 86 on at 175/1

In west London, Chelsea's defeat to Aston Villa piled the pressure on Mauricio Pohcettino - 12/113.00 to be the next Premier League manager to leave - but it brought joy to 86 Betfair Punters who backed the 175/1 #OddsOnThat special.

Chief among them was the bettor who won £4,440 backing Villa to win the match and have the most corners and shots in each half.

86 Betfair punters backed the 175/1 #OddsOnThat special



Were you one of them? #CHEAVL pic.twitter.com/3Eto3w23bS -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 24, 2023

Those are woeful outcomes for Chelsea, who are 14th in the Premier League, but plenty of Betfair punters could see it coming.

Attention now turns to the Carabao Cup for fans of domestic football with full nights of action on Tuesday - when the holders Manchester United host Crystal Palace - and Wednesday this week.

There will be plenty of punters keen to emulate the lucky three who won big on Sunday.

Read Premier League: Liverpool clear second favs for title after Arsenal and Spurs draw