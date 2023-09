Liverpool up to second in table and PL winner market

Arsenal and Spurs play out a thrilling North London Derby

Another defeat for Chelsea without scoring

Heckingbottom red hot favourite in Sack Race after 8-0 loss

Liverpool are the clear 8.415/2 second favourites on the Betfair Exhange to win the Premier League title after they moved up to second in the table following a 3-1 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's men remain unbeaten this term, winning five successive league games following their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season.

The Reds, who started the campaign behind Arsenal in the Premier League Winner market, are two points behind Manchester City but two ahead of both the Gunners and Spurs who fought out a 2-2 draw in the North London derby.

City remain the strong 1.392/5 favourites to retain their title after a routine 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Thrilling NLD ends all-square

Arsenal are out to 11.010/1 to win the title after they fell four points behind leaders Man City with a 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham.

The Gunners were ahead twice in the game, both thanks to Bukayo Saka - his shot deflected in for an own goal for the first, and a converted penalty for the second - but James Maddison combined brilliantly with Son heung-Min for both Spurs' equalisers.

The result means both north London clubs remain unbeaten this season with four wins and two draws each. Tottenham can be backed at 29.028/1 to win the Premier League title and at 3.02/1 to record a Top 4 Finish.

Seagulls still flying high

Brighton moved up to third in the table thanks to a 3-1 comeback win over Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium.

Following their home defeat in the Europa League on Thursday night Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi sprung somewhat of a surprise with his starting XI, leaving the likes of Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Ansu Fati and Joao Pedro on the bench.

But after going into the interval at 1-1, Brighton were much better in the second half thanks to the introduction of Mitoma who scored twice to take the match outcome out of the Cherries' reach.

It's five wins and one defeat from six league games played for the Seagulls this season, and although they can be backed at 46.045/1 to win the title, a more realistic target is likely to be a Top 4 Finish, for which they can be backed at 3.412/5.

Chelsea continue to suffer the Blues

Chelsea's dreadful start to the new season continued with a 0-1 home defeat to Aston Villa, meaning the Blues have won just one of their six games played this term - that coming over relegation favourites Luton - and they've now failed to score in each of their last three games.

Chelsea sit 14th in the table with just five points to their name, fully 13 points behind leaders Man City so it's perhaps no surprise at all that most punters have already written off their title chances, now being available to back at over 200.0199/1 on the Betfair Exchange.

After the defeat, Mauricio Pochettino was backed into around 4.03/1 to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job, but he was soon on the drift again when Sheffield United lost 0-8 at home to Newcastle in the late kick-off.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom was already under pressure to save his job before the game, so the heavy and humiliating defeat on home soil saw a big shortening in his Exchange price, backed into as low as 1.21/5 to be the next manager sacked.

The victory for the Magpies was their biggest ever league win on the road with eight different goalscorers getting on the scoresheet. Eddie Howe's men are into 2.77/4 to record a Top 4 Finish.

Promoted clubs still seeking first win

There's no change at the bottom of the table with the three newly-promoted clubs, Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton, still rooted in the relegation zone.

Home defeats for the Blades and the Clarets mean they remain on one point, though Luton's 1-1 draw with Wolves at least put an end to their losing streak.

All three clubs are still seeking their first league win since being promoted having played 16 games between them (W0, D3, L13).

In the Relegation market Luton can be backed at 1.222/9 to make an immediate return to the Championship, Sheffield United at 1.364/11 and Burnley at 3.185/40.