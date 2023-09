What the Heck? Blade boss 1/3 1.32 to leave

Pochettino 12/1 13.00 after Chelsea lose again

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom is 1/31.32 favourite on Betfair Sportsbook to be the next Premier League manager to leave his job after they lost 8-0 at home to Newcastle on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino is 12/113.00 third favourite after Chelsea were defeated 1-0 by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. It was the Blues' second consecutive loss at home and third match in row without a goal.

The pressure is on Pochettino who said afterwards that the club's owners "need to support the plan". Does that mean he thinks they will need some persuading to keep backing him?

Time will tell but, with Chelsea 14th in the Premier League after six matches and 6.86/1 on the Betfair Exchange to finish in the top four, this is not the start the club hoped for after they paid £115m for Moises Caicedo, among other expensive acquisitions, in the summer.

Sean Dyche 9/19.80 is the man between Heckingbottom and Pochettino. Everton have new owners, about whom little is known, so there could be value in the price.

The Toffees got their first victory of the season, however, on Saturday as they won 3-1 at Brentford. Everton are out to 3.814/5 in the relegation betting on the Exchange.

Sheffield United are 1.341/3 in that market and Luton 1.222/9 are the only team shorter.

Big winner on Betfair as Magpies thump Blades

Newcastle fans weren't the only ones celebrating as their team recorded their biggest win for 24 years.

The Blades were put to the sword by a rampant Magpies, who had eight different scorers, at Bramall Lane in a match that yielded a big win for at least one football punter on Betfair.

Newcastle weren't the only big winners yesterday... this Betfair punter won £5,550.74 from a £40 stake pic.twitter.com/lL6Uh1cG5I -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 25, 2023

Attention now turns to the Carabao Cup for fans of domestic football with full nights of action on Tuesday - when the holders Manchester United host Crystal Palace - and Wednesday this week.

For those who want to look further afield there is La Liga througout midweek and our Spanish expert has recommended bets for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

