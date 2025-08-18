Big Winners on Betfair: Football punter wins £29K from a fiver

Betfair punter wins £29K with Saturday 10-fold

A Betfair football punter made a brilliant start to the season by winning more than £29K from £5 with a super Saturday 10-fold.

With bets on matches in the EFL Championship, Leagues One and Two, it was an extraordinary way to kick of a winning campaign.

The bettor stuck to backing goals, with seven wagers on over 1.5 and three on over 2.5 make up the 10-fold.

They placed the bet at 15:53 on Saturday - at the halfway stage of each match - and were nearly £30K better off one hour later.

Last gasp Gills goal seals £29K win on Betfair

Most of the selections delivered comfortably - Sunderland's 3-0 win over West Ham as the Black Cats made a triumphant return to the Premier League stood out - but it was a fourth tier match that nearly scuppered the bet.

They had over 1.5 goals for Tranmere v Gillingham but, as the match passed the 90 minute mark, the hosts lead 1-0.

Rovers were heading for three points, and the Betfair punter was destined to go home empty-handed after coming so close to a big win.

But Gillingham kept pressing for an equaliser and Joe Gbode, in just his first start for the club, struck for the Gills in the 92nd minut, tipping the match over 1.5 goals.

A winning 10-fold was complete and a Betfair punter, who bet £5 an hour before, was more than £29K richer.

The EFL season is only a couple of weeks old and already this big winner shows what is possible for football punters. With the Premier League now in full swing, there are even more opportunities, and Betfair's Safe Sub is another boost for bettors.