Alan Shearer Exclusive: Rashford is sensational one day and unprofessional the next

Rashford's poor time keeping risks his Barcelona future

Grealish is sending strong message to England's Tuchel

Potter was never a good fit for West Ham

Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Rashford cannot afford to be unprofessional

We know that if Marcus Rashford is ready and if his attitude is right then there's a player in there. He was sensational in scoring a brace against Newcastle in the Champions League last week. His second finish in particular was amazing.

But he was reportedly late for a team meeting at the weekend and you can't be unprofessional. Why should everyone hang around just for you? Why should everyone else be on time but you be late? It's not right.

If he wants to stay at Barcelona, he can't do that. When you're at a top club like Barcelona there'll always be someone to take your place.

It doesn't matter if you're two minutes late or 20 minutes late. You're late and your teammates have to wait for you. Why should they all be on time and you not?

Grealish is sending message to Tuchel for World Cup

You have to give Jack Grealish great credit. He had to get out of Man City and play football. It was clear Pep didn't want him, and he wasn't going to use him.

Jack looks as if he's found a home that he enjoys, the fans have taken to him and I knew David Moyes would have a real chance of getting the best out of him because David is a brilliant man-manager. He's been around the block and knows how football works.

The only surprise for me is how quick it's happening. I thought it may have taken Jack a bit of time to get up to speed but he's been superb, particularly against Liverpool in the second-half. As was Iliman Ndiaye.

Jack is sending a message, alongside a few others, to Thomas Tuchel to say that he's still around and he wants to get out and play football ahead of the World Cup. You have to admire that.

West Ham sacking Potter would be no surprise

West Ham is a very difficult club to manage, without knowing the ins and outs. It's a tough football club at the minute. They had a great manager in Moyes, and he won that trophy with them, then they didn't want him anymore. We all said, be careful what you wish for. I know the football wasn't really what the fans wanted but a lot of people said they needed to be careful.

I've been to the stadium. It doesn't generate a great atmosphere, it's flat and the fans have been angry for a couple of years. I'm not sure Graham Potter was ever the right fit for West Ham.

It would be ironic if the manager they didn't want in David Moyes was to sink West Ham and Graham Potter this weekend. There'll be talk all week about Potter's job, managers will be linked to West Ham because there is no vote of confidence that I've seen yet.

It wouldn't surprise me, unfortunately, if Graham wasn't the manager before the weekend. I'd be amazed if they're not speaking to other managers.

Yamal can challenge for Ballon d'Or in 2026

Ousmane Dembele has won the Ballon d'Or and, if you want to know who will be in contention next year, you have to look at teams who'll do well in the Champions League. Then think about a player who's going to do well for country and club.

I'd look at Dembele again and Lamine Yamal. Spain, France, and Argentina will maybe go far at the World Cup next summer, so Yamal would be an obvious one because Spain will go far.

Mbappe is a standout contender too, playing for Real Madrid in the Champions League and France at the World Cup.

Now read: more Premier League content including tips and previews for every day of action