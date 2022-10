Tom Brady starts 3-4 or worse for just second time in his career

Aaron Rodgers a double-digit underdog for first time

Back unders at Wembley with two top 10 scoring defences on show

Baltimore Ravens (4-3) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)

Match Odds: Evens | 17/20

Spread: Bucs -1.5

O/U: 45.5

Tom Brady's unretirement is turning into a nightmare as a 2-0 start has been followed by three defeats in four, each one seemingly getting worse - and ending with an embarrassing loss to the lowly Panthers last week.

Primetime games are when the GOAT used to shine, but the Bucs are in trouble, averaging just under 18 points a game with Brady throwing just eight TD passes and having no real run game to fall back on.

The Bucs also have injuries in defence as they face former MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens - who have made a habit of blowing big leads late on, and almost did it again last week but for a blocked Browns field goal.

Baltimore had five sacks last week, and if the Bucs can't run it then the Ravens will be swarming all over Brady - dishing out hits his 45-year-old bones just can't keep taking this season. This should be where Brady shows the world he's still got it, but I'm just not sure he still has...

Bet: Ravens to win & over 45.5pts 13/5

Denver Broncos (2-5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5)

Match Odds: 11/10 3/4

Spread: Jags -2.5

O/U: 39.5

A pair of 2-5 teams, two top 10 scoring defences, one struggling offence (Jags) and the worst scoring team in the league (Broncos) are on show for the final London game of the season - thanks a lot, NFL!

At least Russell Wilson is excited - so excited he spent half the flight over doing high knees and exercises in the aisle of the plane to keep his injured hamstring loose, which I'm sure his team-mates were delighted with.

Denver average just over 14 points a game, they've lost four in a row - a poor record though that's matched by Wembley's regular team the Jags, so this one hardly screams out instant classic at you.

It does scream "unders" even with the line under 40 points - this Denver defensive unit is elite so will limit Trevor Lawrence while the Jags haven't been blown out and won't have too much scoring to catch up on.

This will be a game for defensive purists, and while trips to endzone may be few and far between it should at least be close going down the stretch. If pushed, we'll go with the Jags to just generate enough to edge it at the death.

Bet: Jaguars to beat Broncos & under 39.5pts 23/10

Green Bay Packers (3-4) @ Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Match Odds: 7/2 | 1/5

Spread: Bills -10.5

O/U: 47.5

Just about the last game Aaron Rodgers needs now is a trip to Buffalo to face the Bills, coming off a bye week with a well-rested number one defence in the NFL.

Rodgers being a double digit underdog for the first time ever in his career shows just how far the Packers have fallen - and how highly the Bills and Josh Allen are rated as they chase a first ever Super Bowl success.

Green Bay's main man Rodgers has been calling his team-mates out all week for making too many mistakes, and they've been constantly shooting themselves in the foot this season with a slow dink-and-dunk offence complimented by an error-strewn special teams again consistently putting them behind the eight ball.

The Bills have a dominant defence and playmakers the Packers would kill for, but even with that this massive spread in their favour looks too good to be true. I could certainly see Green Bay getting blown out of the water, but suspect they'll keep it close enough.