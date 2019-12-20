NFL Saturday Tips: Bills can pull off upset in New England

Injuries just too much for the Bucs

Houston Texans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saturday, 18:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event

The Houston Texans head to Tampa Bay on the back of a big win over the Titans that put them in control of the AFC South. The Buccaneers also won to take themselves back to .500, but the biggest news was the injury of Chris Godwin. He joins Mike Evans on the sidelines. meaning Jameis Winston will be without both of his 1000 yard receivers.

Breshad Perriman stepped up for the Bucs last week with 113 yards and a hat trick of touchdowns. Justin Watson will be the wide receiver two but it could be an opportunity for tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate to get some targets. Winston leads the league in passing yards this season so there will certainly be an opportunity for somebody here to rack up some yards and maybe some touchdowns.

The Texans look like the could be without their lead running back in Carlos Hyde. He was downgraded to questionable in yesterday's injury report with an ankle injury. It could leave an opportunity for Duke Johnson who has largely been a pass catcher since moving from the Browns. Johnson is definitely better as a receiver, but he has shown he can run the ball and if Hyde is out, or even limited, then he can certainly take advantage.

The Texans have been a tough team to call. They followed up a huge win over the Patriots a few weeks ago with a loss heavy loss to the Broncos. They are a better team overall though, particularly with the huge losses the Bucs have at wide receiver and they have a lot more to play for this season. Winston became the first player to throw for 450 yards in consecutive games last week, but without Godwin and Evans it will be tough for them. Back the Texans -3 as they take another step towards a fourth division title in five years.

Bills can at least keep it close

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Saturday, 21:30 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event

In what is perhaps the biggest meeting between these two teams in some time, the Bills head to the Patriots with a chance at snatching the AFC East title away. Buffalo are just one game back from their rivals and a win here gives them real hope of not just a home playoff game, but even a first round bye. Both of these teams wrapped up a spot in the postseason last weekend so now it is all about securing the best seeding.

When they met in week four it was a defensive battle that saw the Patriots come out on top 16-10. New England had four interceptions that day as well as a blocked kick. Josh Allen has shown improvements since then, but he will be going up against probably the best secondary in the game and in particular one of the favourites for defensive player of the year, Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots' cornerback had two interceptions last week including a pick six and will be looking to add to that here.

Tom Brady has struggled throughout the season. There are big issues on the offensive line and his group of pass catchers are not helping him at all. Mohamed Sanu has been a bit of a disaster since his trade at the deadline. Julian Edelman has gone over 1000 yards this season but is struggling with injury and N'Keal Harry has shown flashes, but is still just a rookie. The Patriots will have their eyes firmly on the playoffs and they may look to get Harry going over these final two weeks of the regular season. Josh McDaniels talked about getting the ball in his hands so I am expecting lots of chances for him to make plays this week.

This is a tough game to call. The Patriots obviously have more pedigree, but it is hard to see the Bills not putting up a fight at the very minimum. 6.5 points feels on the high side and for that reason, I am taking the Bills and the points, even in New England. It is set to be a low scoring affair again and while I would probably lean towards the Pats outright, that handicap is just too big.

49ers get back on track

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 01:15 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event

The Rams loss to the Cowboys may have ended their chances of making a late push for the playoffs, but they can go a long way to deciding the shape of the postseason in the NFC. The 49ers currently occupy the fifth seed, but two wins will see them end the regular season with the first seed and home field advantage that comes with it.

Dee Ford has been ruled out, but Richard Sherman should return and that will be a big boost to the 49ers defence that struggled a little against the Falcons. That game saw them lose another game on one of the final plays of the game, putting question marks over the teams ability to close out a win. For me, it was just a classic letdown game after a massive win over the Saints and I expect to see the best of the 49ers this week.

George Kittle was phenomenal in that game with 13 receptions and 134 yards, but I would expect the ball to get spread around more like it had done in previous weeks. The likes of Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel should see more of the ball. Raheem Mostert has emerged as the lead running back for the 49ers and he will be another key piece for San Francisco.

Todd Gurley had returned to some form but against the Cowboys he had just 20 yards and averaged under two yards per carry. The 49ers have a superb defence and it will be tough for him to get going again. It could be down to the passing game and Robert Woods has looked most likely to break out in recent weeks. He has 30 receptions in the past four games but just one touchdown. That could even up and I am backing him to score a touchdown any time.

The 49ers should be too strong and get back to winning ways. They have much more to play for and the home crowd should be well up for it. They are 6.5 point favourites but I like them to cover.