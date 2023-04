Trump favourite to be Republican candidate

Next year's election set to be re-run of 2020

Joe Biden is the 2.6213/8 favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win next year's US Presidential after he confirmed that he will seek a second term in the White House.

Annoucning his bid to win four more years in power, Biden asked the American people to give him another term to finish what he started in 2021.

Election '24 set to be Biden v Trump re-run

He is a shoo-in to be Democratic nominee and, with Donald Trump 1.594/7 to be the Republican nominee, the 2024 election is set to be a re-run of 2020.

Back then, Biden beat Trump in a bitter contest with the latter claiming that the election had been stolen from him. Trump's claims were subsequently proved to have no foundations at all.

If the odds are correct and Trump is the Republican candidate next year, then it will be another bitterly-fought election between the pair.

Trump recently became the first US President to face criminal charges and is likely to be back in court later this year.

He retains plenty of support, however, and the odds show that Betfair punters do not expect the criminal charges to prevent him from winning the Republican nomination for 2024.

Trump is determined to win his own second term in the White House after he was voted out after just four years.

The Florida governor Ron DeSantis 4.47/2 is Trump's nearest rival but he drifted after losing ground in the battle against the former-president.

The last US Presidential election broke records on Betfair and the markets are regarded as an excellent way to guage the candidates' chances of victory.

Autumn 2024 could be a huge moment for politics on both sides of the Atlantic with UK political commentators speculating recently that the prime minister Rishi Sunak may call a general election for October '24.

It had been widely believed that Britons would go to the polls in May that year but, with Sunak struggling in the polls, he may wait.

In American, there is no such uncertainty about the date and the US Presidential Election will take place on 5 November 2024