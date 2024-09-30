US Election This Week: Vance v Walz debate and more from the swing states

Vance v Walz in vice presidential debate

Trump heads to storm states in bid for swing votes

Georgia and N Carolina on Trump agenda before Pennsylvania

With just five more weeks of campaigning left before the US presidential election, the race for the White House remains too close to call.

Kamala Harris is the 1.9620/21 favourite to win on 5 November but Donald Trump is not far behind at 2.0811/10 on the Betfair Exchange.

Tuesday's vice presidential debate takes centre state

This week, it is arguably the presidential candidates' running mates - Tim Walz and JD Vance respectively - who will take centre stage in their debate on Tuesday.

Vance has been accused of damaging Donald Trump's chances of winning the election and was memorably described by our columnist Paul Krishnamurty as "the most unpopular running mate in history" based on polling.

But can Vance do what Trump couldn't do and win a debate against his Democratic Party opponent? We will find out when he takes on Tim Walz, who has largely been a hit with voters, in their televised vice presidential debate which starts at 9pm EST on Tuesday in New York.

With Trump and Harris not taking part in a second debate, Vance v Walz is the last opportunity voters will get to see candidates from the presidential ticket face off before election day on 5 November.

The Harris v Trump on 10 September debate proved to be a decisive moment in the election betting as the race for the White House graph below shows and both sides will be hoping tomorrow night's vice presidential contest can boost their chances of victory.

The rest of this week's US election schedule

Swing states Georgia and North Carolina were hit by Hurricane Helene, causing damage and fatalities. Both are swing states and both will receve visits from Trump this week.

On Monday, he is in Georgia for a briefing on the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene. TThe Republicans are 1.695/7 favourites to win the Peach State and Trump knows that, after seeing Joe Biden take it in 2020, the Republicans must win there if they are to recapture the White House.

On Tuesday, it will be the 100th birthday of former-US president Jimmy Carter who hails from Georgia. Carter was in the White House from 1977 to 1981.

That day, Trump will be in Wisconsin, another of the seven swing states and this time one where the Democrats are the favourites on the Betfair Exchange at 1.618/13.

Trump will visit swing state North Carolina, which has also been hit by Hurricane Helene, on Friday. The Republicans are 1.738/11 to win there while the Democrats are 2.3211/8.

The same day, Vance will go to Georgia to ram home the message that voters there should choose the Republicans on 5 November.

On Saturday, 5 October, Trump will go to perhaps the most important swing state of them all - Pennsylvania - and hold a rally at the site of the 13 July assassination attempt against him during which one person died and two more were injured.

There are 19 electoral college votes up for grabs in Pennsylvania and the next US president will almost certainly be the candidate who can win them. The Betfair Exchange market on the aptly-nicknamed Keystone State is tight - Democrats 1.8910/11 and Republicans 2.111/10.

This is another big week in the race for the White House. Will it be a pivotal one? Keep reading Betting.Betfair for the latest US election 2024 betting news.