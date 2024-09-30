Is Trump or Harris winning the US Election? Let Betfair Predicts guide you

Betfair Predicts shows US election odds as you've never seen before

The lead in the race for the White House has changed hands between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump several times on the Betfair Exchange and we may be in too close to call territory all the way to voting day.

But Betfair Predicts is the best place to get instant updates on the big markets and predictions for what will happen on election day based on the latest odds.

This is where you can see the latest Betfair Exchange US election odds as you have never seen them before in graphs such as the race to the White House, the election swing-o-meter and the election donut.

The donut shows you who is ahead, according to bettors. Or, if you prefer, which candidate Betfair Exchange puunters are sweet on today and who is taking the biggest bite of the election winner betting market.

The Betfair Exchange is perfect for political betting and a great way to get updates on the state of play in the run up to 5 November. There have been election upsets, with Trump overturning the odds to win in 2016, but on many occasions the Betfair Exchange election odds have correctly shown who would win.

Because bettors decide the odds, by placing their bets on who they think will win, the market is a way to cut through the noise and spin to a useful indicator of what could happen. The donut graph makes it easy to understand for everyone from experienced bettors to casual election-watchers.

There is still a long way to go in what could be one of the closest US elections ever but the Betfair Predicts US election donut graph will show you updates and make predictions until the winner has been declared.