Will Trump or Harris win the Election? Let Betfair Predicts guide you

Wondering who will win the US election on 5 November? You're not alone.

The race for the White House is tight, the lead has changed hands between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump several times on the Betfair Exchange and we may be in too close to call territory all the way to voting day.

Betfair Predicts is the best place to get updates and predictions based on the latest odds.

It presents the Betfair Exchange odds in simple but illuminating graphs and the US election temperature guage - a simple swing-o-meter - is the easiest way to see whether it's Harris or Trump who has the hottest chance of victory.

As each candidates' chances of winning the White House, and becoming America's 47th president, rise and fall you will see shifts in the betting represented in realtime.

The Betfair Exchange is perfect for political betting and a great way to get updates on the state of play in the run up to 5 November. There have been election upsets, with Trump overturning the odds to win in 2016, but on many occasions the Betfair Exchange election odds have correctly shown who would win.

Because bettors decide the odds, by placing their bets on who they think will win, the market is a way to cut through the noise and spin to a useful indicator of what could happen. The swing-o-meter makes it easy to understand from seasoned bettors to casual election-watchers.

There is still a long way to go in what could be one of the closest US elections ever but the Betfair Predicts swing-o-meter will show you updates and make predictions until the winner has been declared.