US Politics

Will Trump or Harris win the race to the White House? Let Betfair Predicts guide you

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Crowd watch speech in the White House garden
Will it be Kamala Harris or Donald Trump who wins the Race to the White House? Follow the election on Betfair Predicts

The Betfair Predicts Race to the White House is a brilliant and accessible away to get US election updates and predictions as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump compete to win the American presidency...

Who will win the US election on 5 November? The race is tight, the lead has changed hands between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump several times and the best way to follow it is with Betfair Predicts.

Betfair Predicts provides US election updates and predictions, presenting the Betfair Exchange odds in easy to understand graphs which show you who is ahead in the election.

The Betfair Predictions US election Race to the White House takes the latest prices from the Betfair Exchange and shows you whether it's Harris or Trump in the lead.

With the election too close to call in many experts' opinions - and likely to come down to these seven swing states - being able to visualise it as a race is a useful way for everyone to be able to guage what result is likely when Americans go to the polls.

And it is not just about predictions. You can also used the Race to the White House to see how the race has unfolded over the past six months. See when Joe Biden was neck and neck with Trump, what happened to the odds after their debate in June and how Harris built momentum when she became the Democratic candidate.

There is still a long way to go in what could be one of the closest US elections ever but the Betfair Predicts Race to the White House will show you updates and make predictions every step of the way.

Now read Betfair US election live blog for the latest betting news

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Max Liu

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UK Politics

Next General Election: Labour and Reform battle for favouritism with hung parliament odds-on

  • Max Liu
Nigel Farage points at poster of Keir Starmer
UK Politics

Next General Election: Reform and Labour almost level after Runcorn by-election

  • Max Liu
Sarah Pochin new MP for Runcorn with Nigel Farage Reform UK party leader
UK Politics

Runcorn and Helsby By-Election: Reform victory 77% chance says Betfair Exchange on eve of vote

  • Max Liu
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage

Get up to speed with US Politics with our easy explainers

Politics Explained

Canadian Election: Mark Carney's Liberals 1/5 favourites to win after Trump annexation threat

  • Max Liu
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Politics Explained

German Election: Conservative CDU favs with AfD to push Scholz's SPD into third

  • Max Liu
Friedrich Merz and other German election candidates at the Reichstag