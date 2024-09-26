US Politics

US Election: £1m bet in 24hrs as resurgent Trump nears parity with Harris on Betfair Exchange

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Donald Trump at an election rally in Pennslyvania
Donald Trump is showing signs of resurgence in the Betfair Exchange US election betting

An eventful 24 hours in the Betfair Exchange US election winner market saw bettors put more money on Donald Trump than Kamala Harris as the race for the White House got even closer...

Donald Trump was resurgent in the Betfair Exchange US election winner market during a frenetic 24 hours that saw more money bet on him than Kamala Harris for the first time in over a fortnight.

A whopping £511,763 was bet on a Trump victory, while for Harris the number was £465,911, as the total wagered in the market neared £1m in just 24 hours.

Can Trump make his Betfair backers wealthy?

Trump has been promising to "Make America Wealthy Again" at recent rallies and those who have backed him in to current odds of 2.0621/20 (a 48.5 chance) are hoping he can make them some money on 5 November.

Harris remains the favourite at 1.981/1 (50.5%), but her odds are drifting in a sign that the momentum she built after the debate has started to stall.

The debate was the biggest turning point since Harris became the Democratic Party candidate for president aty the 2024 election. She schooled Trump in front of the TV cameras and overtook him in the betting, as the Betfair Predicts graph shows.

The race for the White House is tightening as it apporaches its end game. There is less than six weeks to go before Americans vote - some of them already have - and, unless something dramatic happens for either campaign, the election will be in too close to call territory until the big day.

Harris is a solid 1.282/7 to win the popular vote (receive the most votes nationally) but, if you have been reading our essential election explainers, you will know that the winner will be the one who receives the most electoral college votes.

That means the election will almost certainly come down to which candidate performs best in the seven swing states. Principal among them is Pennsylvania where Trump and Harris have been campaigning relentlessly.

Trump won the state in 2016 but lost it to Joe Biden, who had Harris as his running mate, at the last election. In 2024, both candidates have reason to believe they can win there and, as with the national race, the odds indicate that the contest is tighening there.

The Democrats are 1.92 (52.1%) to win Pennsylvania and the Republicans 2.0621/20 (48.5) - the same price that Trump is currently to win the presidency.

Everywhere you look in the US election 2024, the race is tight and getting tighter, with Trump starting rebuild moment after what has been a tough fortnight for his campaign.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

