Which states will vote Democrat and which Republican? Betfair Predicts state map shows who's winning where

Betfair Predicts shows US election odds as you've never seen before

Electoral college state map shows who's winning where

Get daily updates and US election predictions

Follow our 2024 US Election live blog

See US election odds as you've never seen them before

The outcome of the US election could be decided in a handful of swing states. What happens locally in seven states will have enormous implications for the national picture.

The seven to look out for are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin but the election odds in other states could yet change before Americans go to the polls.

The race for the White House is tight, the lead has changed hands between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump several times on the Betfair Exchange and we may be in too close to call territory all the way to voting day.

That is why it is important to know where each candidate is winning and where they have work to do.

Betfair Predicts is the best place to get updates and predictions based on the latest odds. The Betfair Predicts electoral college state map shows you at a glance who is currently the favourite in all 50 US states.

Blue is Democratic (Harris) and red is Republican (Trump). The numbers on each state represent how many electoral college votes are on offer there. Remember, a candidate needs 270 to win the presidency. For a short and easy to understand guide to how the electoral college works click here.

There is still a long way to go in what could be one of the closest US elections ever, and the swing states remain in the balance.

The Harris and Trump campaigns will not stop fighting for every vote there until election day and they won't taking anything for granted elsewhere. Neither should you, so check the electoral college map regularly for the state of play across the US.

The Betfair Predicts electoral college map will show you updates and make predictions in all 50 states until the winner has been declared.