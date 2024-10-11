US Politics

US Election on the Betfair Exchange: £1million wagered on Trump in last 24 hours

Trump and Vance
Are Trump and Vance heading to the White House

For the first time in this election cycle more than £1m was wagered on a Donald Trump election win in a 24 hour period. Read the latest from the Betfair Exchange here...

Betfair Exchange punters wagered more than £1 million on Donald Trump winning the race to the White House in the last 24 hours.

This is the first time that more than £1m has been bet on Trump in a 24 hour period on the Betfair Exchange in this election cycle.

Faith in the former president has continued to grow this week with Trump once again favourite to reclaim the Oval Office, his odds having shortened to 5/61.84 on the Betfair Exchange - a 54% chance of winning the election.

Some £725,000 has been wagered on Kamala Harris since yesterday.

Harris, who was the 20/211.95 favourite only last week, has since drifted to 6/52.20.

Brisk business on the Exchange with Trump attracting the cash

In a very busy 24 hours on the Betfair Exchange a total of £1.75million was wagered on the US election winner market.

The total amount bet in the Betfair Exchange US Election winner market alone currently stands at £83 million. A further £50m has been bet in other US Election market.

At £42.4 million, the majority of that money has been wagered on Trump.

A total of £26.5 million has been wagered on Harris since she entered the race in late July.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

